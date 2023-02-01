Older woman attacked, carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights living facility

An older woman was attacked and carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights’ senior living facility in the middle of the day.

Rosa Jimenez, 71, moved to Jennings’ Garfield Heights campus on Granger Road about eight months ago. The center offers choices from independent living to long-term care, according to its website.

Jimenez said she moved there for peace of mind.

“Because I thought it was a very good place to be in my golden years, secure and everything else,” she said.

However, that peace of mind was broken this past Saturday. She said she went out for a quick trip to the pharmacy to pick up medication for a fellow tenant, she got back around 4:45 p.m. and was exiting her Nissan Sentra.

“I got out of the car and I saw a girl walking towards me like nothing and I know a lot of people come and visit their own relatives in there, so I didn’t think anything of it but then she start walking towards me and when she was like 10-feet away, she starts running,” she said.

Jimenez said the woman ran into her and hit her chest.

“One hand hit me in my chest and the other was ripping the keys out of my hand,” she said.

Jimenez said she fought with the woman a bit and was thinking the worst.

“That she will kill me and I wouldn’t see my kids anymore, my grandchildren. It’s a terrible feeling,” she said. “You’re not thinking today is going to be the day that I’m attacked.”

Jimenez said her purse, with her phone, ID and medical cards was inside her car and she begged the woman not to take them.

According to the Garfield Heights Police report, officers used Jimenez’s phone to locate her car in Cleveland later that night but the belongings inside were gone.

A sergeant with Garfield Heights Police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Jennings’ surveillance footage captured the incident on camera, but Jimenez is hopeful this will prompt the center to add security patrols in the parking lot.

“With a security guard driving around, it will make a difference because it will stop it from happening,” she said.

Lisa Brazytis, with Jennings, sent News 5 a statement:

At Jennings, our priority is the wellness and safety of residents and staff. There was an isolated incident that occurred at Jennings’ Garfield Heights campus; most important to us is that the resident is safe, physically well, and has a community of support. Jennings has a layered approach to security on the campus, and the video surveillance was an important measure for the Garfield Heights Police Department to conduct their investigation. The resident and Jennings staff are cooperating fully with the Garfield Heights Police Department, who has identified the suspects, and we hope for a swift resolution.

Lisa Brazytis

