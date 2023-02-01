ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles 'In No Time'

By Casey Clark
It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer . However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers , Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye serums available like this one from Musely.

The brand’s first-ever FaceRx The Eye Serum is available in one formulation by prescription only and is formulated with powerful yet gentle active ingredients, including tretinoin , tacrolimus, caffeine , hyaluronic acid , niacinamide and vitamin C , to treat fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. The star ingredient here is tretinoin, which accelerates cell turnover to reduce the appearance of acne and wrinkles. Additionally, caffeine helps to increase blood to naturally tighten skin, while hyaluronic acid prevents loss of elasticity.

Musely FaceRX Eye Serum $74 Buy Now

In order to get your hands on this eye serum , you first need to complete a three-minute online doctor’s visit. The doctor, who will be assigned based on your shipping address, will conduct a screening via telehealth. During your appointment, the doctor will go over your medical history and existing skin conditions to make sure the FaceRx The Eye Serum is the right fit for you.

If that’s the case, the dermatologist will put in a prescription and a fresh batch of the product will be made and sent straight to your front door.

A two-month supply of the eye serum costs $74, and you can even add on a doctor’s visit for an additional $20.

RELATED: Here’s Where to Buy RX Retinoids Online Without a Trip to The Dermatologist

Still not convinced? Hundreds of reviewers have nothing but praise for this prescription eye serum—and it has a perfect five-star overall rating.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “ Best eye product I have ever used! I noticed my eye area becoming brighter in no time.”

Another happy customer added, “This serum has improved my eye area like no other!!! I have been using all types of eye creams FOR YEARS to improve my wrinkles and brightness around the eyes and nothing compares to this one!!”

Be sure to check out Musely’s website to see if The Eye Serum is a good match for your skincare needs and let the product do the talking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kZMZ63000

Comments / 0

