ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Dave Bautista Says He’ll Never Return to Drax Just to Collect a Marvel Paycheck: It Would ‘Tarnish’ a ‘Perfect’ Exit

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Dave Bautista really, really means it when he says “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ” will be his final outing as Drax the Destroyer. During a recent visit on “The Tonight Show,” the actor stuck to his guns about exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and questioned why it’s still news at this point.

“Yeah, it’s weird. I don’t know why it’s news,” Bautista said. “This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third ‘Guardians’ [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That’s kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.'”

For Bautista, writer-director James Gunn has crafted the “perfect exit” for his character. It’s so perfect in fact that Bautista said coming back to Marvel as Drax would “tarnish” the character. Not even a big Marvel paycheck would warrant ruining Drax’s perfect ending.

“We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending,” Bautista said. “I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it’s the same with this.”

“With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way,” he added. “And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that [perfect ending], and I won’t do it.”

Bautista told GQ magazine in January that he was excited to leave Drax behind and start flexing more mature acting muscles. As the actor put it: “It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Next up for Bautista is M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” (in theaters Feb. 3 from Universal Pictures) and an expanded supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Part II” (in theaters Nov. 3 from Warner Bros.).

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher on Why He Returned to Rom-Coms After a 12-Year Absence

Ashton Kutcher is returning to romantic comedies. The actor hadn’t been in a rom-com since 2011 when he appeared in “New Year’s Eve” and starred opposite Natalie Portman in “No Strings Attached.” But 12 years later, Kutcher toplines the new Netflix smoocher “Your Place or Mine” with Reese Witherspoon. “Honestly, I think I had more fun shooting this movie than I ever had,” Kutcher told me Thursday night at film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “It was genuinely a choice. I didn’t need to do it. I didn’t have to do it. It wasn’t like a career-building block. It was like, ‘I want...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Seth Rogen Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Geared Toward’ Kids: They’re ‘Just Not For Me,’ an Adult with No Children

As a producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Seth Rogen has a hand in one of television’s most popular comic book properties. In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Rogen admitted that “The Boys” would “not exist or be interesting” without the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he watches Marvel movies. The actor said that as an adult with no children, he finds it hard to get into the MCU, as it’s a bit too “geared toward” children for his personal taste. “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ to Get $7 Million Super Bowl Ad From Amazon, Plus Unprecedented Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is about to shake things up in the theatrical world. The studio is poised to give its Ben Affleck-Matt Damon drama “Air” an unprecedented theatrical release for a streaming service. Sources say Amazon will release the film, which centers on real-life shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of basketball phenom Michael Jordan, on 3,000-plus screens domestically. In addition, Amazon is planning an exclusive theatrical window that’s comparable to or even longer than those from major studios. The film debuts in cinemas worldwide on April 5. After its exclusive theatrical run, the Affleck-helmed film will...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Variety

Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.” Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America. Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for...
Variety

Clive Davis Talks Pre-Grammy Gala — and Reveals the Evening’s Final Performer

The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala — better known as “the Clive Party” — is a fete like no other, a place where you can see Bey and Jay at one table and Barbra Streisand and Nancy Pelosi at the next, where you’re seeing completely unique performances by some of the biggest stars in the world: Highlights we’ve witnessed over the years include seeing Brandi Carlile sing “A Case of You” to Joni Mitchell, Beck perform “The Man Who Sold the World” with the surviving members of Nirvana, and Lionel Richie blow the roof off the Beverly Hilton with a double shot...
Variety

‘Steamy’ Daphne-Velma Kiss and Gay Fred Joke Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirms Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘The World Wants to See It’

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on “Watch What Happens Live” that 2002’s live-action “Scooby Doo” movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character, Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma. The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risqué moments. “There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel...
Variety

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Gets Late 2024 Release Date

If you were not entertained by the first “Gladiator” movie, maybe the sequel will change your mind. Director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to “Gladiator” will release on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced Friday. “Aftersun” Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star. The untitled sequel will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script. Released in 2000, the original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus...
Variety

Sundance: ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Bleecker Street has acquired Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last November, Parmet was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2023. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically later this year. The deal is for North American rights. The drama follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to find her place in the fundamentalist Christian community that raised her. According to the film’s official synopsis, “even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually...
Variety

Kate Moss Played by Ellie Bamber in Movie About Supermodel’s Relationship With Lucian Freud

Ellie Bamber is set to star as Kate Moss in a new film detailing her infamous relationship with Lucian Freud. The “Serpent” and “Nocturnal Animals” star will play the British supermodel in “Moss & Freud,” which will cover a period in the early 2000s when she sat for Freud, who will be played by Derek Jacobi (“Murder on the Orient Express”). The project will be directed by James Lucas, who is known for his Oscar-winning live action short film “The Phone Call,” starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent. Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive. “Moss & Freud”...
Variety

James Cameron Admits There’s One Way ‘Jack Might’ve Lived’ After Scientifically Testing ‘Titanic’ Door Raft: ‘There’s a Lot of Variables’

James Cameron teased in December that he had performed a scientific study to prove once and for all that the ending of “Titanic” made sense. Fans have debated for over two decades whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack could have survived by floating on the makeshift door raft with Kate Winslet’s Rose. The scientific study is detailed in National Geographic upcoming special “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron.” While Cameron originally told press that forensic analysis confirmed “only one could survive” on the door raft, he does admit in the special that there’s a possible outcome where Jack “might have lived.” The...
Variety

Brian Cox Says Bryan Singer Was ‘Under a Lot of Strain’ Directing ‘X-Men‘: He’s a ‘Really Gifted’ and ‘Extraordinary’ Filmmaker

Brian Cox is sharing praise for Bryan Singer, who cast and directed Cox as Colonel William Stryker in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.” Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men, and he’s also faced accusations from “X-Men” actors of inappropriate on-set behavior. Halle Berry, who played Storm in Singer’s “X-Men” franchise, told Variety in 2020 that “Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with.” Berry famously cursed out Singer on set one day and told him to “kiss my Black ass.” In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Cox said that Singer was “under a lot of strain” during...
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Producer Thomas Robsahm to Produce Divorce Tale ‘Loveable,’ TrustNordisk Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Worst Person in the World” producer Thomas Robsahm is set to produce “Loveable,” another contemporary relationship movie headlined by Scandinavian stars Helga Guren (“22. juli”) and Oddgeir Thune (“Blind Spot”). Scandinavia’s leading sales company TrustNordisk is representing “Loveable” in international markets. “Loveable” will mark the long-gestated feature debut of Lilja Ingolfsdottir, who has directed a flurry of well-received shorts, including “Neglect,” and is teaching directing and filmmaking at the Norwegian Film School. Penned by Ingolfsdottir, “Loveable” follows Maria, 40, who juggles four children and a demanding career while her second husband, Sigmund, travels all the time. One evening, Sigmund...
Variety

Yes, Marvel’s Scott Lang Memoir Is Real and You Can Buy It on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The book written by Paul Rudd’s character Scott Lang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be published as a real book — and it’s available to pre-order on Amazon starting today. Marvel announced the historic tie-in book on social media on Thursday morning, with a video of Rudd reading aloud an excerpt from the book. “Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger but he’s also a best-selling author,” Rudd says in the video. “And now you can...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Variety

‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Not Moving Forward at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

FX is no longer moving forward with its series adaptation of “Never Let Me Go,” Variety has learned exclusively. The show was originally picked up to series by FX back in October and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. It had originally been reported as being in development at FX in May 2022. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, production had not yet begun before the decision to scrap the series was made. The drama series was inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 science fiction novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film...
Variety

Annette Bening to Lead Liane Moriarty Series Adaptation ‘Apples Never Fall’ at Peacock

Annette Bening has signed on to star in the upcoming Peacock limited series “Apples Never Fall,” based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported that “Apples Never Fall” had been ordered to series at the streamer back in February 2022. Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the...
Variety

Britney Spears Praises Pamela Anderson: She Taught Me ‘People Should Support You Exactly Where You Are’

Pamela Anderson released a Netflix documentary and her memoir this week, and amid reclaiming her own narrative, she’s found a fan in Britney Spears. Spears — who has been the subject of a slew of recent documentaries, though she hasn’t been involved with any — is praising Anderson for speaking out. “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson,” the pop star said on Thursday in a since-deleted Instagram post. “She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is !!!” “Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy