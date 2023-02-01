Read full article on original website
'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
48hills.org
Win tickets to see reggae greats Big Mountain!
We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away away to see Big Mountain on February 10, 8pm at 7pm Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley! TO ENTER: Send an email to marke@48hills.org with “Big Mountain” in the subject and your full name + favorite reggae song in the body by Monday, February 6 at midnight. Winner will be informed on Tuesday. Good luck and good vibes.
sfstandard.com
A Festival for Giants Fans—and 4 Other Things Going On in SF This Weekend
1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.
KQED
‘Triple Threat’ Bay Area Bluegrass Musician Goes for Grammy Gold
Singer and guitarist Molly Tuttle has been lighting up the bluegrass music scene with her third album, Crooked Tree — and she’s got two Grammy nominations this year to prove it. One is for Best Bluegrass Album and one is for the coveted Best New Artist award — making her the first bluegrass artist to be nominated in the latter category.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
48hills.org
From ranchos to Disneyland: Four centuries of California cartography
As you might guess from the name, the latest exhibition at the California Historical Society—Mapping a Changing California: Selections from the Seventeenth to the Twentieth Century (through March 11)—explores California’s growth and change over the years through maps. Along with a cartographical overview of the subject, the show traces three deep themes: real estate and gentrification, environmental changes, and the sunny California that’s advertised to tourists.
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
The debauched story of San Francisco’s most rock ‘n’ roll house, 2400 Fulton
"The biggest bag of blow I ever saw in my life."
KQED
'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
7x7.com
Inside Birch & Rye, NorCal's Only New Restaurant Nominated for a James Beard Award
Despite a glut of fantastic restaurants opening in the Bay Area and Wine Country last year, the list of semi-finalists for the prestigious James Beard Award for best new restaurant included just one from Northern California: Birch & Rye. No one who follows the Bay Area food scene was surprised...
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
NBC Bay Area
Beyoncé Is Coming to the Bay Area as Part of Her Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is hitting the road for a world tour, and one of her stops will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. "Queen Bey" is scheduled to perform at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 30 as part of her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in May.
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From The Pacific At This Northern California Seafood Shack
Sometimes you just have a hankering for comfort food. Something creamy, decadent, salty, or perhaps fried (or all of the above!). If you’re in San Francisco, one of the best seafood shacks in Northern California is the Woodhouse Fish Co. Crunchy fried fish is just the beginning of what you can feast on here!
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
