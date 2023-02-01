ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topaz, CA

CBS San Francisco

'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Win tickets to see reggae greats Big Mountain!

MILL VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

A Festival for Giants Fans—and 4 Other Things Going On in SF This Weekend

1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

‘Triple Threat’ Bay Area Bluegrass Musician Goes for Grammy Gold

Singer and guitarist Molly Tuttle has been lighting up the bluegrass music scene with her third album, Crooked Tree — and she’s got two Grammy nominations this year to prove it. One is for Best Bluegrass Album and one is for the coveted Best New Artist award — making her the first bluegrass artist to be nominated in the latter category.
PALO ALTO, CA
48hills.org

From ranchos to Disneyland: Four centuries of California cartography

As you might guess from the name, the latest exhibition at the California Historical Society—Mapping a Changing California: Selections from the Seventeenth to the Twentieth Century (through March 11)—explores California’s growth and change over the years through maps. Along with a cartographical overview of the subject, the show traces three deep themes: real estate and gentrification, environmental changes, and the sunny California that’s advertised to tourists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
KQED

'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
OAKLAND, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer

The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

