Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Beloved Crazy Mary Returns With New Food Truck in Billings
After a few months' hiatus, Crazy Mary's Fish N' Chips has returned, ready to serve up all your favorites, out of a fancy new food truck!. READ MORE: Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?. Crazy Mary's closed up shop in their original location at 1404 6th Avenue...
The Top 5 Spots in Billings To Buy A Lord of the Rings Pipe
Have you ever wondered what was in that pipe in Lord of the Rings? I know a few of us have, and with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana, there is no better time to get yourself a fancy pipe and toke up! (21+, of course) Now, J.R. Tolkien...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
[Gallery] Do You Know These Iconic & Unique Billings Spots?
Cue the Saw Music, and the puppet on a tricycle... Let's see if you can figure out these spots across Billings! All the answers are at the end of the gallery. Let us know how many you got right in AppChat or on Facebook! GOOD LUCK!. Can You Decipher These...
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in Montana
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in Montana next month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the major grocery store chain Albertsons will is set to open its newest Montana store location in Billings, according to local reports.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Billings Airport Choses To Not Comment About Balloon Over Town
Today, the Billings Logan International Airport released a statement via the City of Billings on the Ground Stop issued yesterday afternoon. In the statement, Airport Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling said the stoppage stretched from Helena to Billings and lasted around two hours from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
Video Billings woman captures possible explosion in sky over town
Dolly Moore wrote on Twitter that she saw a jet go by and then heard what she described as an explosion in the sky.
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
A Billings Murderer Was on a Netflix Show to Tell Her Story
Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.
Billings photographer takes viral photo of Chinese spy balloon
“I had posted a couple of photos just to social media, just joking, like I thought I saw a UFO,” Doak said.
Billings woman describes purported explosion she caught on video
“All of sudden it was this big explosion in the sky and all this debris started slowly coming down like it was big smoke," she said.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Group studying possibility of building high school west of Billings
Parents in west Billings and south of Billings are looking into the possibility of building a new high school.
