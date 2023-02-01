Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
KATU.com
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
KOMO News
Woman sentenced after having son traffic drugs outside her Lake Stevens restaurant
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 46-year-old Marysville woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl out of her Lake Stevens restaurant, Fuente de Café, and having her teenage son help sell the drugs. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno has been...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis.
capitolhillseattle.com
Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting
A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
KING-5
Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
q13fox.com
Seattle homicide detectives investigate after a man was found dead on Aurora Ave.
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were driving on Aurora Ave. N in the Bitter Lake area at around 8:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by someone on the side of the road.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Seattle: Structural Racism Blamed for 40% Spike in Drug Overdoses and Deaths
Seattle Public Health has linked the rise in drug overdoses and deaths in Seattle and King County to structural racism, according to a statement by Sharon Bogan, a communications specialist at Seattle Public Health. The statement acknowledged that there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2021 and 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor.
orangeandbluepress.com
57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances
A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
