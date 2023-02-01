ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting

A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
orangeandbluepress.com

57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances

A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA

