(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate Finance Committee on Friday questioned the use of $10 million in funds received by the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for a $13.8 million state contribution to a new baseball field at Marshall University. Gov. Jim Justice announced the move in September at a media event for the new field, which will be at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street next to Dot Hicks softball field. The $23 million baseball field project...

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO