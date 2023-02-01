Read full article on original website
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal
The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
WSAZ
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes W.Va. House
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After roughly an hour of debate on the West Virginia House floor, a bill prohibiting gender altering surgeries and medication for those under 18 years of age was passed by lawmakers. The bill passed 84 to 10 Friday morning in the House chambers. Thursday, one by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s surplus tax revenue, COVID dollars come under scrutiny
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in excess tax revenue and federal COVID relief dollars lawmakers must consider what to do with and members of the public are also weighing in on where that money should go. According to the state Department of...
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
These transgender West Virginians spoke out at the Capitol. Lawmakers didn’t listen
West Virginians across the state flocked to the Capitol to voice opposition against ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. These transgender West Virginians spoke out at the Capitol. Lawmakers didn’t listen appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
‘Budget Book’ shows WV taxpayers where their money goes
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Workers—check your paystub. Do you know how much of your money is going to the government—or even where it’s being spent? A step toward transparency was taken this afternoon in Wheeling, where West Virginia’s state auditor unveiled a new online tool. Called the Budget Book, it shows all the money the […]
WSAZ
U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
PhillyBite
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
wajr.com
Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company
Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
Metro News
House bill would exempt some from paying city user fees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to exempt certain employees from municipal user fees advanced out of a House of Delegates committee Wednesday morning, but with concerns that it’s too vague and needs work before it hits its next committee desk. HB 2576 says that “a municipality shall not...
$10M in CARES Act funds used for Marshall baseball field questioned
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate Finance Committee on Friday questioned the use of $10 million in funds received by the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for a $13.8 million state contribution to a new baseball field at Marshall University. Gov. Jim Justice announced the move in September at a media event for the new field, which will be at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street next to Dot Hicks softball field. The $23 million baseball field project...
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
