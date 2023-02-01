Urbana Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they said tried to use counterfeit money at area businesses.

The suspect was captured on security cameras at one of the businesses he visited. He is Black and had a beard and mustache at the time. He was wearing a black shirt with gray pants along with a black stocking cap and red shoes with white laces.

Photo courtesy of the Urbana Police Department’s Facebook page

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for tipsters to share information with officers in private.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous even to law enforcement by submitting information to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted using one of these three methods can be rewarded with $1,000 in cash if an arrest is made in this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.