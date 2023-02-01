Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
WJHG-TV
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested in connection to an incident on Lois Street Tuesday morning, after authorities sent out a video searching for a person of interest. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a 911 call reporting a medical emergency just before 7...
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
wtvy.com
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Passes on February 1, 2023
After 8 1/2 years of service at Washington County Sheriff’s Office, we are saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy, Axil. K-9 Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois that passed away due to health issues. This news comes just after his recent retirement. K-9 Axil had an amazing...
WJHG-TV
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages. On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street. When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to...
franklincounty.news
County blasts Eastpoint dredging delays
Franklin County commissioners, upset at talk around the community that the Eastpoint dredge project would be further delayed, voiced their anger at a special meeting last week. The Jan. 26 meeting, called by Chairman Ricky Jones, focused on why it is that the dredge contractor has been slowed in its...
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Panama City, Florida
The owner was contacted to secure the boat.
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
WJHG-TV
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
Thousands of jobs available at Bay County Job Fair
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year the Career Source Gulf Coast partners with several local colleges and organizations to host the Bay County Job Fair. This year was the 36th one and there was a wide variety of options for attendees. “We said initially hundreds of jobs is really thousands of jobs here available […]
$98 million in state funding could be used to widen PCB Parkway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the coming months Bay County officials said Back Beach Road could begin to be widened to six lanes. Gov. Ron DeSantis earmarked $98 million to expand Highway 98 from the Hathaway Bridge to Richard Jackson Blvd. “Somebody is getting the money, so it might as well be us,” Panama […]
fosterfollynews.net
Wausau, Florida Embraces Fair Housing Rules of Conduct
It is against the law to consider race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability or familial status in any decision regarding rental, sales or mortgage lending. If you believe you may be a victim of housing discrimination, contact HUD or your local Fair Housing Center:. Visit www.hud.gov/fairhousing or call the...
Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt announces retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down later this year. Husfelt was first elected superintendent in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He previously served as principal of Mosley High School. Husfelt will retire July 31. “This community and I have been […]
Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
WJHG-TV
Local nonprofit hosts art gallery in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pyramid Inc., The City of Panama City, and several downtown galleries have teamed up to host the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival. The fundraising event is aimed at showcasing the creative abilities of local artists with disabilities. Guests had to opportunity...
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
Comments / 0