Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
Oncor Reports 4,700 Outages Statewide, 150,000 Customers Without Power
Oncor says they are working to repair roughly 4,700 outages statewide Thursday impacting about 150,000 customers, the vast majority of whom are in Central Texas. Oncor said Thursday afternoon that crews are working on damage assessment, vegetation management and power restoration caused by the ongoing winter storm. According to Oncor's...
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
Oncor Reports 4,480 Outages Statewide, 100,000 Customers Without Power Thursday Night
Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Across Texas more than 280,000 customers...
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People
Texas was one of many states warned of "extensive" wintry conditions that could bring sleet, snow and ice to the region.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Texas blood centers in urgent need of donations since closing because of the winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Blood centers In Texas desperately need donations since the storm caused facilities to shut down. We Are blood in Austin shut down for two days. While that might not seem like a lot, the facility collects an average of 200 whole blood donations and around 40 units of platelets a day. The center is the main blood donation nonprofit in the region, distributing to 50 hospitals and clinics in Central Texas.
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
More than 300,000 businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 324,000 customers, out of about 13 million tracked, did not have power Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us....
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Texas Standard for Feb. 2, 2023: What is causing the power outages we’re seeing throughout Texas?
Is it one issue – or a perfect storm? Mose Buchele, who covers energy and the environment for KUT Austin, joins us with more. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023:. What exactly is causing the power outages we’re seeing throughout Texas? Is it...
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
Texans waiting hours for drivers licenses, state IDs due to DPS staff shortages
TEXAS — If you’re trying to get a state license or ID, you might be waiting a while. Appointments are backed up for months online at the Texas Department of Public Safety, and lines outside offices are only getting longer. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s website shows...
Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally. Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill."10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of...
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?
It felt like all of North Texas took a huge sigh of relief Saturday. Yes, we did drop to freezing, but the afternoon highs soared into the upper 50s. With the sunshine included after a cloudy, cold, icy week... it felt incredible. Rest of the weekend. Sunday looks even warmer!...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
