ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oncor Reports 4,700 Outages Statewide, 150,000 Customers Without Power

Oncor says they are working to repair roughly 4,700 outages statewide Thursday impacting about 150,000 customers, the vast majority of whom are in Central Texas. Oncor said Thursday afternoon that crews are working on damage assessment, vegetation management and power restoration caused by the ongoing winter storm. According to Oncor's...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas blood centers in urgent need of donations since closing because of the winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Blood centers In Texas desperately need donations since the storm caused facilities to shut down. We Are blood in Austin shut down for two days. While that might not seem like a lot, the facility collects an average of 200 whole blood donations and around 40 units of platelets a day. The center is the main blood donation nonprofit in the region, distributing to 50 hospitals and clinics in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally. Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill."10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?

It felt like all of North Texas took a huge sigh of relief Saturday. Yes, we did drop to freezing, but the afternoon highs soared into the upper 50s. With the sunshine included after a cloudy, cold, icy week... it felt incredible. Rest of the weekend. Sunday looks even warmer!...
texomashomepage.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy