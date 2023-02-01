Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
UISD asking parents to check child’s backpack before and after school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is advising parents to keep an eye on what their child is bringing to campus. UISD sent an e-mail to some parents requesting them to check their child’s backpack before and after school. The e-mail states that this past week, a...
kgns.tv
UISD to celebrate School Counseling Week
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next Week, UISD will be one of many school district across the nation celebrating the unsung heroes of our school campuses, the school counselors!. Starting Feb. 6 through the 10, the nation will celebrate National Counseling Week. During the week, counselors will be recognized for the...
Driscoll Children's Hospital helping Laredo family heal
2-year-old Layla Vitales finishes chemotherapy treatment after seven months of treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
kgns.tv
TAMIU students react to TikTok restrictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies to restrict the use of the popular app TikTok on all state issue devices and networks, this includes state universities like TAMIU. Now that TikTok is not accessible on...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
kgns.tv
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open. Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Scammers calling and sending letters posing as Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Scammers are targeting the citizens of Laredo in more ways than one. On Thursday, the Laredo Police Department posted a warning regarding a phone scam where callers were claiming to be with the Laredo Municipal Court saying that they owned money, and the recipient would be arrested if it was not paid over the phone.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to ‘Fallen Knight’
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After nearly four decades, Webb County continues to remember and honor one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty. Exactly 37 years ago, jail correctional officer Jose Gerardo “Curly” Herrera was shot in the head by an inmate and later died at a San Antonio hospital.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
kgns.tv
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
kgns.tv
WBCA Carnival to return on Feb. 9
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - One of the WBCA’s most highly anticipated events is set to make a return next week. The WBCA Carnival sponsored by McDonald’s of Laredo will take place at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot from Feb. 9 to the 20th. Every year, the event...
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis to make stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre during ‘El Buki’ World Tour
HOUSTON – Marco Antonio Solis, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history with a catalog of deep, romantic songs, will embark on a solo world tour once more, which includes a stop in Sugar Land. Solis, who’s famously known for songs such as “Mas Que Tu...
kgns.tv
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.
kgns.tv
Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family of a young man who was killed in a car accident is demanding justice. It’s been over two months since Hector Manuel Cazarez was killed in a car crash. The accident happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 19 when Hector Manuel...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico. Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend. This after joint efforts between the...
kgns.tv
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a vehicle burglary case in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the 9800 block of Sandhill Drive. A man was caught on surveillance...
kgns.tv
Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office. On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false. In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they say is missing. 35-year-old Tyler Larry James Holcomb was reported missing on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was last seen that day at 11 a.m. at the Bethany House located at 817 Hidalgo Street. Authorities say he has a history of visiting the downtown area.
