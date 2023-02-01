Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.

Dispatch received the call at 5:45 p.m. for what was, at the time of the initial emergency call, a vehicle fire.

Since the call was first received, according to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle fire spread to the home.

Units are still on-scene.

