Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Dispatch received the call at 5:45 p.m. for what was, at the time of the initial emergency call, a vehicle fire.
Since the call was first received, according to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle fire spread to the home.
Units are still on-scene.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
