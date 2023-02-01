ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293t1B_0kZMWQlM00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are investigating an alleged hit and run that took place in Morningside Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that a man was walking south down the road of Whitehouse Drive around 3:30 p.m. While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.

Nebraska woman allegedly assaulted with cell phone, suspect arrested

The victim told authorities that he believed the vehicle was a gray Nissan Altima and was unable to get the car’s license plate.

The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON & OTHER COUNTS IN MALL STORE THEFT

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM AN INCIDENT AT THE SCHEELS SPORTING GOODS STORE LAST OCTOBER IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL. 40-YEAR-OLD JESSICA KATZ IS ALSO CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND 4TH DEGREE THEFT. KATZ AND A SECOND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Major damage can be seen at a building on U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City. Initial reports indicate a vehicle crashed into the Pronto Express Cenex at 1800 US-75 a little before noon Monday. According to the Sioux City Police Department, a 19-year-old was driving an...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sanborn Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Sheldon Arrest

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sanborn man has been arrested on a felony drug charge after an alleged assault in Sheldon. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 21-year-old Dalton DenHartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn is accused of felony drug possession. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge

Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull

HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy