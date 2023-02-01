Read full article on original website
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement
Almost everyone and their grandma heaped praise on Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, closing the book on an NFL career that spanned 23 seasons and included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. Rob Parker, predictably, took a different approach to the news, instead pointing out the...
Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract
If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.
The Daily South
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered At A Tampa Animal Shelter Throughout Football Season
In the moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football “for good” this week, the news was flooded with stories about NFL stats, rings, and records. But one story, told by someone who knows Brady personally, seems to have gotten overlooked amongst the passing yards and touchdowns.
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
NBC Sports
Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to make one final Patriots return
If Robert Kraft has his way, you'll see Tom Brady back with the New England Patriots in the near future. Brady's playing days appear to be over after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement -- "for good" this time -- on Wednesday. But Kraft made it explicitly clear Thursday morning he wants Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
Yardbarker
Former coach: Tom Brady torn between retirement, one team
Recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen echoed a report by saying he thinks Tom Brady was torn only between retirement and spending another season with the Bucs. "That’s hard for a guy like him that loves football and loves playing and loves his family," Christensen told WTVT-TV...
How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement
Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement. The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles. But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really...
Tom Brady shares photos from movie shoot with old Patriots teammates
Tom Brady’s new movie, “80 for Brady,” was released this week, with the GOAT himself starring alongside a quartet of Hollywood legends. Brady attended the premiere earlier this week with costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, but those weren’t the only stars who made an appearance on the big screen.
Great Tedy Bruschi Story Sums Up Tom Brady’s Fierce Desire To Win
Immediately after winning the first Super Bowl of his prolific NFL career, Tom Brady always referred to “the next one” as his favorite championship triumph. That apparently wasn’t just a slick line used to heighten Brady’s legend as he built a remarkable football résumé. The future Hall of Famer would share that sentiment with those around him even when the cameras and microphones weren’t around.
Robert Kraft Weighs In On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Debate
It’s a question that will persist long after both are finished with their respective careers: Was Bill Belichick or Tom Brady more responsible for the New England Patriots’ unparalleled run of success?. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked for his take on that well-worn debate one day after...
Inside Troy Brown’s Pregame Speech At East-West Shrine Bowl
New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown got a valuable taste of head-coaching responsibilities this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That also included Brown, who was the head coach of the West team with several other members of the Patriots serving on his staff, giving a pregame speech before the two sides went head-to-head Thursday night.
Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position
According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton. Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Interesting Patriots Development
The New England Patriots have a plan when it comes to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Back in January, the team issued a statement saying that they had "begun negotiations for a contract extension" for him. Some pundits also thought he would be getting a new gig, such as being an ...
Derek Carr Rumors: This NFC South Team Could Be Potential Suitor
It’s no secret the Raiders have no interest in Derek Carr in their future plans, and Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut the quarterback. That’s because the $40.4 million the 31-year-old is owed will become fully guaranteed by that date. It’s also why teams aren’t eager to trade for Carr and instead waiting for the QB to hit free agency, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Troy Brown Shares Favorite Moment From Playing With Tom Brady
Before there was Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Wes Welker, there was Troy Brown. The top target during the first of Tom Brady’s three Hall of Fame-worthy careers, Brown is responsible for the third-most catches (557) and fifth-most receiving yards (6,366) in Patriots history. He established slot receiver as a key position in New England during the Bill Belichick era.
49ers Support Quarterback Rule Change After Disaster In NFC Title Game
The 49ers had their promising 2022 season come to an end Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles after San Francisco’s two rostered quarterbacks suffered injuries. The Eagles impressed, sure, but San Francisco essentially played the second half with two arms tied behind its back. Three...
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII
As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
Robert Kraft Reveals Wish For Tom Brady
Tom Brady officially ended his legendary NFL career on Wednesday, retiring from the league after 23 seasons. While Brady's final three years were spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent the majority of his career at the helm of a dynastic run by the New England Patriots. The Patriots' owner, ...
