Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said. Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million. The incident...
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
Retired Navy captain sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Navy Captain from Kailua will serve prison time for his role in an international bribery scandal. David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he accepted more than $90,000 in bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis — better known as “Fat Leonard.”
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix. There's been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island.
Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flash flood warning for Kauai has been downgraded to a flood advisory as rainfall begins to diminish. The National Weather Service in Honolulu’s extended warning for Kauai expired at 1 p.m., and the flood advisory is set until 4 p.m. HST. The flash flood warning for...
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street. Blangiardi said...
Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. The bugs have been showing up occasionally in traps in Waimanalo. But on Thursday, workers at Starfarms...
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival is back in full swing this weekend. The school is hoping for a big turnout this year to support it’s financial aid program. The carnival opens on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme...
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will represent the U.S. in the largest youth sumo tournament in Japan next week. Six Hawaii boys — ages of 10 to 15— are getting their mind and bodies ready to compete among 1,500 other sumo athletes in the 13th Hakuhou Hai Cup. The...
