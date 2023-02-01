ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said. Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million. The incident...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flash flood warning for Kauai has been downgraded to a flood advisory as rainfall begins to diminish. The National Weather Service in Honolulu’s extended warning for Kauai expired at 1 p.m., and the flood advisory is set until 4 p.m. HST. The flash flood warning for...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street. Blangiardi said...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy