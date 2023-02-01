Read full article on original website
WBOC
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
WMDT.com
Crisfield community visioning session highlights top 5 needs residents want addressed
CRISFIELD, Md- The town of Crisfield – partnered with SU’s Beacon program to help identify the needs of the town and help plan how to achieve them- with a public meeting to unveil the results being held Thursday night, highlighting the priorities set by residents. “There’s a lot...
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
Cape Gazette
White Creek dredging project underway
Dredging the waters in the Inland Bays is a much-debated topic. Lack of dredging of the channels has led to habitat degradation and navigation issues, especially during times of low tides. Sussex County Council has entered the effort to get more dredging completed by approving a memorandum of understanding with...
WMDT.com
Cold conditions threaten homeless population across Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- As arctic blast conditions hit the east coast, homeless shelters, and outreach centers say this weekend is one of the most dangerous for those without heat or shelter. “Last few days with the cold One thing I’m noticing is people are suffering out here right now and they...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council votes to set sports complex study presentation
County, other officials to be invited to neutral location. While the majority of Worcester County Commissioners have made every effort to kill and bury plans for a sports complex at a site off of Route 50 in Berlin, Ocean City officials are doing what they can to reinvigorate the project.
WMDT.com
Homeless advocates praise opening of Georgetown Pallet Village
GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Springboard Collective Pallet Home Village in Georgetown is now open for those experiencing homelessness in Georgetown. The center suffered multiple delays due to supply chain shortages, but now features 40 fully equipped units with heat, electricity, and AC, as well as social services to help residents get crucial documentation and ultimately permanent work and housing.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Parks & Recs to host public meeting on Delmar sports complex project
DELMAR, Del. – Wicomico Parks and Recreation will host a public meeting for a project that could bring several changes to the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. A few years ago, the department bought 3 acres of land next to the complex. We’re told there’s been growing concerns...
WMDT.com
HALO Shelter enters into emergency overnight capacity in response to droppping temperatures
SALISBURY, Md.- The HALO Shelter in Salisbury is opening its doors to the homeless tonight ahead of the freezing conditions. The shelter says they have 10 beds available for women, 5 for men, and more if needed, as well as a hot meal for anyone who wants one. Their emergency...
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
The Dispatch
Cleanup Effort In Bishopville Removes 100 Pounds Of Trash
BISHOPVILLE – Assateague Coastal Trust volunteers cleared more than 100 pounds of trash from the Bishopville area with a recent cleanup. On Martin Luther King Day, nearly two dozen volunteers, led by Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), gathered in Bishopville to pick up trash. Debbi Dean, community engagement coordinator for ACT, said community cleanups encouraged people to get involved in supporting their local environment.
WBOC
New Salisbury Mayor Discusses Plans for City
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's new mayor Jack Heath says he never intended on becoming mayor, but when former mayor Jake Day announced he would be leaving to work for governor Wes Moore's office, Heath said he had to step up. "Honestly never I planned on fulfilling my duties at the city...
The Dispatch
Burbage Donation To Fund Cancer Care Center Equipment
BERLIN — John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to health care in the community with another donation recently for equipment at the cancer care center named after him. A former member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees and chairman from 2011 to 2014,...
Cape Gazette
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
chestertownspy.org
Choptank Health Welcomes New School-Based Healthcare Providers
Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Sarah Rogers, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, IBCLC of Centreville, Md., and Hope Taylor, MSN of Preston, Md. to its School-Based Health Center team. Rogers is providing healthcare to students and staff at Greensboro Elementary School, and Taylor is providing healthcare to Federalsburg Elementary School students and staff.
Cape Gazette
Sussex councilwoman will not sign conflict-of-interest form
During a Sussex County ethics training session Feb. 2 presented by Delaware's Public Integrity Commission, Sussex County Councilwoman Cindy Green revealed she had refused to sign a conflict-of-interest form, a requirement for all county employees each year. Although, Green said, she signed the disclosure form last year. “I prefer to...
WMDT.com
Ribbon cutting held for new Dairy Queen in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Georgetown welcomed Dairy Queen to the community with a ribbon cutting. Mayor Bill West, along with other city officials attended and were excited about the new business making its way to Georgetown. We want to hear your...
WBOC
Dorchester Co. Health Department Plans Healthy Heart Events for American Heart Month
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - February is American Heart Month and the Dorchester County Health Department has announced several Healthy Heart events planned throughout the month. Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.
