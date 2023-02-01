Read full article on original website
St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Hubs host Senior Night matchup with Ottawa
ROCHELLE — Enthusiasm was high as the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team looked to celebrate Senior Night on Friday with an Interstate 8 Conference win over the Ottawa Pirates. Rochelle and Ottawa met earlier in the season, with the Hubs outlasting the Pirates for an overtime victory at the...
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing
AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
Rochelle News-Leader
Northern Rehab scholarship applications now available for RTHS seniors
ROCHELLE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is pleased to announce scholarship applications are now being accepted for their annual Northern Rehab Health & Wellness Scholarship. The scholarship criteria has expanded to Rochelle Township High School seniors that have participated in a sport or extracurricular activity in high school and will pursue a career in healthcare. Applications are now available at the Rochelle Township High School Counselors Office, online at rthsd212.org and on Northern Rehab’s website at https://northernrehabpt.com/scholarships/. Completed applications are to be submitted to the athletic director by March 17, 2023. The scholarship recipient will be announced and awarded the scholarship at the RTHS 2023 Senior Awards Night.
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Feb. 1-2, 2023
ROCHELLE — On Feb. 1 at 10:56 a.m. Joshua A. Marcoux, 20, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m. Kayliegh F. Doughery, 25, of Dixon was cited for speeding. She signed a promise to comply and was given a March 17 Rochelle court date.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
