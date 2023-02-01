ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WQAD

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Hubs host Senior Night matchup with Ottawa

ROCHELLE — Enthusiasm was high as the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team looked to celebrate Senior Night on Friday with an Interstate 8 Conference win over the Ottawa Pirates. Rochelle and Ottawa met earlier in the season, with the Hubs outlasting the Pirates for an overtime victory at the...
ROCHELLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing

AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Northern Rehab scholarship applications now available for RTHS seniors

ROCHELLE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is pleased to announce scholarship applications are now being accepted for their annual Northern Rehab Health & Wellness Scholarship. The scholarship criteria has expanded to Rochelle Township High School seniors that have participated in a sport or extracurricular activity in high school and will pursue a career in healthcare. Applications are now available at the Rochelle Township High School Counselors Office, online at rthsd212.org and on Northern Rehab’s website at https://northernrehabpt.com/scholarships/. Completed applications are to be submitted to the athletic director by March 17, 2023. The scholarship recipient will be announced and awarded the scholarship at the RTHS 2023 Senior Awards Night.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
wjol.com

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Feb. 1-2, 2023

ROCHELLE — On Feb. 1 at 10:56 a.m. Joshua A. Marcoux, 20, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m. Kayliegh F. Doughery, 25, of Dixon was cited for speeding. She signed a promise to comply and was given a March 17 Rochelle court date.
ROCHELLE, IL
KWQC

Madison Russo new findings, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
ELDRIDGE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’

Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
STERLING, IL

