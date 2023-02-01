ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner

By Kimberly Roots
 3 days ago
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3.

Jeannine Renshaw ( Good Girls , Grey’s Anatomy ) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,”  Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Also via statement, Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said: “ The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at FOX for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for Season 3.”

The Cleaning Lady’s sophomore season averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking third in audience among Fox’s scripted fall shows. It also enjoys the beefiest Live+7 playback bumps (about +65%) of any Fox program.

Are you excited that The Cleaning Lady will be back? Sound off in the comments!

TVLine

TVLine

