Joe Morton talks about creating a safe space on ‘Inside the Black Box’

Joe Morton, co-host of “Inside the Black Box,” talked about the series and explained what the show is all about. He said that it is a place for actors to come on and tell their stories without worrying about being put down in some way. He went on to say that it is great to have support for a show that will help aspiring actors prepare for what they might experience in their careers.

“Inside the Black Box” is streaming now on Crackle.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 1, 2023.

