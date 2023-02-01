ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Joe Morton talks about creating a safe space on ‘Inside the Black Box’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bESjB_0kZMV0BA00

Joe Morton, co-host of “Inside the Black Box,” talked about the series and explained what the show is all about. He said that it is a place for actors to come on and tell their stories without worrying about being put down in some way. He went on to say that it is great to have support for a show that will help aspiring actors prepare for what they might experience in their careers.

“Inside the Black Box” is streaming now on Crackle.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s mom involved in L.A. car crash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a bad car crash Thursday morning. In a post to Instagram, the “Black Adam” star shared a photo of the vehicle with major damage to the front passenger side. “Thank you, God, she’s ok,” the caption read. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fights for life after Beverly Crest mass shooting

A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life. Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area.  Campbell’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Los Angeles facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Carlos Montes, 30, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. Staff […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Yvette Nicole Brown explains the lessons learned from ‘Shape Island’

Yvette Nicole Brown is a narrator of Apple TV+’s new stop-motion animation children’s series “Shape Island.” The show is based on the shape books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. “It’s about a circle, a triangle and a square who are totally different, but they’re best friends on this island and they have to learn […]
KTLA

Video captures Tesla driver apparently asleep at the wheel on I-15

A motorist captured video Thursday afternoon of what appeared to be a Tesla driver asleep behind the wheel while in traffic on a Southern California freeway.   It came as a shock to Kiki Dolas and her partner who spotted the driver around 4 p.m. on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.   The couple was […]
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video shows woman assaulted during dog robbery in Bell Gardens

Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a dog robbery in Bell Gardens on Monday. Video captured from a nearby business showed the violent assault taking place in broad daylight. The robbery occurred on the sidewalk along the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to the Bell Gardens […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

99K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy