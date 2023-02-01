ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU explains student ticket snag during Sunflower Showdown

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hundreds of KU basketball fans faced a snag in their plans to attend Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse.

So many students showed up for the game, there weren’t enough student seats available.

KU’s Athletic Department said 3,000 tickets are allocated for students at each home game. Tuesday evening, more than 3,400 students showed up to use their tickets.

About 200 students were given the option to stay and watch the game in Horejsi Volleyball Arena. The Athletics Department said 120 students decided to stay.

Kansas Jayhawks release 2023-24 football schedule

The University ended up having unsold General Admission tickets and were able to move the students into those seats for the game.

The Athletics Department said this is the first time in 15 years this has happened.

The Jayhawks ended up beating the K-State Wildcats 90-78 in the second basketball edition of the Sunflower Showdown this season.

