One-of-a-Kind Community Garden in Downtown Phoenix
City of Phoenix officials, Republic Services and community leaders celebrated the unveiling of the one-of-a-kind Republic Services Garden at Margaret T. Hance Park Wednesday in downtown Phoenix. During a ribbon-cutting event, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, Republic Services President and CEO Jon Vander Ark and community partners...
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
AZ Renaissance Festival, Parada del Sol and more things to do in Phoenix metro
Kick of February with some fun in the Valley! From the Arizona Renaissance Festival to the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and the ‘Cajun Fest’- there’s lots to do with the whole family!
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
AZFamily
Mesa Marathon closes roads from Riverview to Usery Pass Rd Saturday
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials have blocked off various roads to keep Mesa Marathon runners safe on Saturday, starting in east Mesa. Closures begin at E. McDowell Road and Usery Pass Road, cross under Loop 202, through the Meadowvale neighborhood, cross over Consolidated Canal and will conclude just over the Tempe Canal at N. Dobson Road and W. Rio Salado Parkway, near Riverview Lake.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
AZFamily
Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
kjzz.org
Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination
Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Desert Ridge Marketplace is a super-regional shopping mall located just off the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix, Arizona. It was built by Vestar Development Co. and opened in December 2001. The mall has a gross leasable area of 1.2 million square feet (111,000 m2). The mall was...
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless encampment grew on private lot in Phoenix
Phoenix area's homeless crisis is in full view at a large, vacant lot near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, where a new homeless community popped up, in violation of the City Code. While we have since learned that people living in the area have left on their own accord, one question remains: How did it get to this point? FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more.
One Arizona City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
AZFamily
Volunteers help walk dogs at Maricopa County shelter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Walking is important for a dog’s physical and mental exercise, but what about pups who are in shelters? Luckily for the hundreds of dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, there are volunteers doing Something Good. Happy dogs are able to get a break...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Diamond Arena announces record breaking 2022
The newly named Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as the Gila River Arena, announced 2022 was its most successful and highest grossing year in their venue’s 19-year history. Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
