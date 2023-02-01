SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Scranton announced many organizations on campus have several events planned for Black History Month.

On February 1, the University of Scranton released a statement that multiple different organizations on campus have organized events in honor of Black History Month on and off campus.

At the start of Black History Month, the university said they will light their Class of 2020 gateway sign in red, yellow, and green in honor of Black History Month. The lights will appear lit every Saturday evening in the month of February.

As the University of Scranton honors Black History Month, they will be showing different films throughout February. Every Wednesday in the month of February, with the exception of the last day of the month, there will be different showings for free at the Moskovitz Theater of the DeNaples Center.

February 1: “Moonlight”

February 8: “Blackkklansman”

February 15: “Whose Streets?” and “Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

February 22: “Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

February 28: “Sparkle.”

“Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story” is a National Endowment for the Humanities funded initiative led by the University and community organizations” as noted in the release.

For the “Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story,” there will also be films shown on three Sundays in February. Starting on February 5 with “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom,” followed by “Becoming Frederick Douglass” on Feb 19, and ending with “Jim Crow of the North” on Feb 26.

In the month of February, the campus will welcome a few guest speakers. The first speaker will speak on Feb 3 followed by Glynis Johns on February 9.

For more information reach out to Multicultural Center at 570-941-5904 or by email at multicultural@scranton.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.