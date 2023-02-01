ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

University of Scranton honors Black History Month

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo50w_0kZMT5fD00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Scranton announced many organizations on campus have several events planned for Black History Month.

On February 1, the University of Scranton released a statement that multiple different organizations on campus have organized events in honor of Black History Month on and off campus.

At the start of Black History Month, the university said they will light their Class of 2020 gateway sign in red, yellow, and green in honor of Black History Month. The lights will appear lit every Saturday evening in the month of February.

Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary

As the University of Scranton honors Black History Month, they will be showing different films throughout February. Every Wednesday in the month of February, with the exception of the last day of the month, there will be different showings for free at the Moskovitz Theater of the DeNaples Center.

  • February 1: “Moonlight”
  • February 8: “Blackkklansman”
  • February 15: “Whose Streets?” and “Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”
  • February 22: “Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”
  • February 28: “Sparkle.”

“Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story” is a National Endowment for the Humanities funded initiative led by the University and community organizations” as noted in the release.

For the “Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story,” there will also be films shown on three Sundays in February. Starting on February 5 with “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom,” followed by “Becoming Frederick Douglass” on Feb 19, and ending with “Jim Crow of the North” on Feb 26.

In the month of February, the campus will welcome a few guest speakers. The first speaker will speak on Feb 3 followed by Glynis Johns on February 9.

For more information reach out to Multicultural Center at 570-941-5904 or by email at multicultural@scranton.edu.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Marywood offers mentoring workshop for students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mentoring program offered through a college in Lackawanna County gives a group of teens in the Scranton School District unique opportunities that they can’t get inside the classroom. A hands-on mentoring workshop aims to help first-generation Latin X students with career exploration and academic support. Stars were developed as […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Warabak is named Executive Director of CEO

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) has named Jennifer Warabak its new executive director. CEO says the position opened in November, 2022, after the passing of her predecessor, Gene Brady, who led the community non-profit for approximately 40 years. CEO representatives say Warabak was officially named the new executive director on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. This new location is in the Humboldt Industrial Park. This will allow community members to have convenient access to hands-on training opportunities. Training such as CLD, medical, and electrical will be offered. College president Dr. Katie […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for more than 80 FCFP scholarships

Williamsport, Pa. — Graduating students can look to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) for over 80 scholarship opportunities for the 2023-24 academic year. To make the application process more accessible to students, there is now an online portal to submit applications. Scholarship amounts range from $200 to $20,000. They are available to students from Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Mifflin, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Union County. Some scholarships...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Benefit held for victim of brutal assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Sliding the slopes for a cure for cancer

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s World Cancer Day, February 4th, and health experts say it’s important to know if you are at risk for cancer. One way to determine your cancer risk is through genetic counseling. It provides individualized information based on personal and family medical history. Genetics play a role in nearly all […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Chili cookoff held to help fight blood cancer

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Things got spicy Saturday in Dickson City to help battle blood cancers. “Spoon at the Moon” at the Day’s Inn featured a chili cook-off with proceeds going toward the fight against leukemia. The cook-off included basket auctions, good fun, and great chili. New and old faces showed up including some […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA Home and Garden Show has begun. It’s the place to be if you need a skilled builder, or you’re looking for quality materials for your next home improvement project. PA live! show Chris Bohinski visited the show in Wilkes-Barre Township on Friday. At the home show, Chris […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa. House Speaker brings ‘Listening Tour’ to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi wrapped up his statewide listening tour Thursday night in Luzerne County. Rozzi meets with Pennsylvanians all across the state, addressing partisan gridlock and promising to deliver justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Dozens of people gathered at king’s college in downtown wilkes-barre Thursday night. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bethany Latham

You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Forging shells for Ukrainian soldiers: It all starts in NEPA

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Ukrainian soldiers have fired thousands of American-made artillery shells at Russian troops, but did you know the ammunition begins its journey right here in NEPA?. According to an article by the New York Times, the ammunition begins its journey at a plant in...
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County’s first regional police department active one month

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first-ever regional police department in Luzerne County is marking one month patrolling the streets. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department covers five communities, all of which had their own police departments for decades. There have been numerous efforts in Luzerne County over the years in different parts of the county […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Unusual weather in January explained

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that this past month has been incredibly warm, but we did end up setting a record for both temperatures and snowfall at the airport. Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service today about the records and why we’ve seen such warm weather. “For the month of January 2023, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County animal shelter receives $200K grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Humane Society of Lackawanna County received a big boost in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $200,000 check to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Lackawanna County. In a release, the commissioners said they know the shelter was hit hard during and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Brain disruption caused by early screen time

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy