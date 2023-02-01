Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023
ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon @ Evergreen Boys Varsity Basketball
METAMORA – Evergreen trailed 28-27 at halftime but outscored the Bombers 33-21 in the second half for a 60-49 non-conference victory. Eli Keifer paced three Vikings (8-8) in double digits with 21, Tyson Woodring had 16, and Riley Dunbar added 10. Cohen Hulbert put up 18 for Edon (5-13).
thevillagereporter.com
BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Joey Burt’s 20 Points Helps North Central Rally Late To Nip Edon 57-54
PIONEER - Two free throws from Carter Kiess gave Edon a 51-50 lead with 2:28 left in the game. But Joey Burt then took over, scoring North Central's next six points, as North Central topped Edon 57-54.
thevillagereporter.com
Robert “Bob” Gustwiller (1956-2023)
Robert Francis “Bob” Gustwiller, age 66, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956 to Leo C. and Janet (Coressel) Gustwiller in Wauseon, Ohio. Bob married Mary Alice (Apger) Gustwiller in St. Caspar Church in Wauseon on September 18, 1982 and she survives.
thevillagereporter.com
Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)
Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona. Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang. Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996. Carolyn worked alongside...
thevillagereporter.com
Lindy Porath (1962-2023)
Lindy A. Porath, age 60, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in at Toledo Hospital. Lindy was a truck driver for over 25 years having last worked for Slattery Holdings. He enjoyed bowling and mowing, but the most important thing in his life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
thevillagereporter.com
Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year
Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!. Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for...
thevillagereporter.com
Eagle Scout Noah Nagel Makes Donation To New Horizons Academy In Wauseon
Scouts attending ceremony ... Pictured above (left to right): Jason Vasko, Karson Schrock, Lincoln Vasko, Noah Nagel, August Ruby, and Matt Schrock (leader 3 years). Saturday, January 28, 2023, a local Fulton County Eagle Scout, Noah Nagel, was honored in a ceremony held for Noah’s Donation of his designed and constructed Bench to New Horizons Academy, 220 Lawrence Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
Tracy Moog (1948-2023)
Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident. Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.
k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
wlen.com
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Man shot after altercation at north Toledo bar late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot after getting into a fight at a bar late Thursday. Toledo Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a person shot at Zingers Bar & Grill in north Toledo. According to police records, Jacinto Reid, 31, and Alton Reid, 29, assaulted...
Two-car crash closes Dorr Street westbound by University of Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-car crash has closed Dorr Street westbound by the University of Toledo Friday night. Toledo police said one person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A tree was seen uprooted at the scene along with debris from a stone column.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Places to visit in Toledo, OH. There are plenty of things to do in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, this town is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, a children’s science museum, and more. From museums to outdoor activities, there are many great things to do. In addition, the city is also home to a thriving jazz culture.
Comments / 0