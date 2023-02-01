Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
WSDOT warns it’s going to be a busy year for road work on the peninsula
PORT ANGELES – The Washington State Dept. of Transportation is warning Olympic Peninsula residents that it’s going to be a busy season for road crews beginning as early as next month. And once things get under way, we’ll be feeling the impacts to our commutes for at least a few years.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire
EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
My Clallam County
City of Port Angeles appoints Goings Ass’t City Manager and Dir. of Community Services
PORT ANGELES – Following an extensive recruitment process, the City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce that Calvin Goings has been appointed to serve as its first-ever Assistant City Manager and Director of Community Services. Goings’ job, at least for starters, will be to facilitate organizational changes as...
KING-5
Westbound lanes of US 2 in Everett blocked by vehicle fire
Both lanes are blocked. Drivers should expect significant delays.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
southsoundmag.com
Kitsap County Pizza Shop Owner Helps Set a World Record
Kitsap County’s very own Will Grant, owner of That’s a Some Pizza and Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria, recently traveled to (and partnered with) the University of Tulsa to join a World Pizza Champions event that set a new world record for biggest pizza party. The event, whose proceeds benefitted Make-a-Wish Oklahoma, was attended by 3,357 people.
Bremerton company to build 8 boats for Ukraine
BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton-based SAFE Boats is under contract to send eight boats to Ukraine over the next few years to help strengthen the country's naval capabilities. The boat, called the Mark VI, is 85 feet long, can reach speeds beyond 40 knots and has a range in excess of 600 nautical miles.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
Lake Stevens restaurant owner sentenced to 10 years in prison for running drug trafficking ring
Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, sold methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl out of her restaurant, officials said.
