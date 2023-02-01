ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle's Kids Hunter & Logan: 'Proud Of The Men They've Become'

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

The kids are alright! Sister Wives star Meri Brown, 52, spent some time in Las Vegas and made sure to pay a visit to Janelle Brown‘s sons while on her vacation on Jan. 31. “When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with! So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”, she captioned the sweet post with Logan, 28, and Hunter Brown, 25. Meri appeared in good spirits as she smiled big for the selfie, as did the two men. The brunette beauty rocked a black t-shirt paired with a green blazer and gold necklace. Meanwhile, the Brown boys kept it casual with warm jackets.

After sharing the post with her 826K followers on Tuesday, many of her fans took to the comments section to react to seeing Janelle’s sons with Meri. “Good to see you with Logan and hunter,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Logan was always an amazing kid. He took great care of his siblings and was very mature. X.” A third admirer pointed out that Meri was a mother-figure to the boys when they were growing up. “You’re still one of their Moms. That is a beautiful thing you all created, and nothing could change that. Of all the hard and tough stuff, that is one really amazing thing I always really respected about all of you. How special to be a part of so many amazing humans lives,” they wrote.

The sweet get together with Meri and the kids comes just three weeks after she and their father Kody Brown, 54, announced their split via Instagram on Jan. 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read. Along with that, Meri and the TV personality revealed they are “committed” to “kindness” during their separation. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” the statement concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxXNt_0kZMSjRR00
Janelle Brown & Meri Brown were both married to Kody Brown from ‘Sister Wives’. (Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Meri and Kody’s divorce came one month after the Dec. 2022 Sister Wives episode in which he revealed “he doesn’t consider himself married to Meri anymore.” Later, in the one-on-one interviews, Meri revealed how Kody reacted to her physical affection. “I put my arms around him and I said, ‘What would you do if I kissed you right now?’” she revealed. “He was physically..a board. He was backing up. He’s like, ‘I can’t do that.’ It makes me feel good that he was considering [reconciliation], but it didn’t last through the evening, I guess. I would be open to it, though.”

The celebrity duo tied the knot in 1990 and remained legally married until they divorced in 2014. Despite the legal termination of the marriage, Kody and his now-ex continued to have a marriage-like relationship until earlier this year. Kody has recently also separated from Janelle, who he married in 1993. “I am separated from Janelle,” Kody confirmed in a Dec. 11, 2022, preview clip for the show. In a separate clip from Janelle’s own one-on-one interview, she added, “Kody and I have separated.” As mentioned above, the 53-year-old is a mom to Hunter and Logan, along with Maddie, Garrison, Savanah, and Gabriel Brown. Meri is a mom to only child, Leon Brown, 27, who she welcomed with Kody in 1995.

