Resident physicians practicing their suturing technique. (Photo courtesy of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV) Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the size of its graduating classes, anchor future development in the medical field and help address the widespread shortage of healthcare professionals across the state.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO