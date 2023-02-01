Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Resident physicians practicing their suturing technique. (Photo courtesy of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV) Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the size of its graduating classes, anchor future development in the medical field and help address the widespread shortage of healthcare professionals across the state.
Las Vegas educator worked to uplift Black women, girls
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women makes history every day. It advocates for Black women at home and on the steps of the White House. Nevada's chapter was started by Sandra Mack who worked until her recent death to promote equity.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
8newsnow.com
Why not pitch in? Ways to donate time, experience: 8 great volunteer programs in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?. So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?
New community college cannabis courses aim to help ‘diversify’ the local industry
As the need for skilled cannabis workers continues to climb sky-high in the valley, a community college is helping students go from the classroom to employment.
news3lv.com
Dementia Friendly Clark County hosts community kick off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials joined the community in kicking off its mission to support those living with dementia. Dementia Friendly Clark County hosted its event at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Friday. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered with local businesses and caregivers...
news3lv.com
Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
news3lv.com
UNLV President delivers State of the University Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV President Keith Whitfield delivered his annual State of the University Address on Thursday. He says UNLV has a unique footprint in the region and is a key community partner. He touted the adoption of a smoke and tobacco-free campus, as well as the low...
news3lv.com
Southwest Gas adviser named as Nevada Office of Energy director
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A policy adviser at Southwest Gas has been named as the new director of the Nevada Office of Energy. Gov. Joe Lombardo's office announced the appointment of Dwayne McClinton to the role, after McClinton previously served on Lombardo's transition team. His start date is Monday, Feb. 20.
knpr
Economic experts discuss prospects for Nevada economy through 2023
There are projections of a looming national recession and yet Andrew Woods of UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research projects that Clark County’s population is projected to grow this year by 52,000 people. Woods told KNPR State of Nevada Host Joe Schoenmann today that 2022 was a...
newsnationnow.com
Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
news3lv.com
The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
news3lv.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts Fill the Pantry Food Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ronald McDonald is taking a step to feed those in need in the Las Vegas valley. The local Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted its annual Fill the Pantry Food Drive on Saturday. The event provides meal options throughout the year for families staying at the...
Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Best ways to treat whiplash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whiplash affects more than 2 million Americans each year. Robert Odell, MD PhD, a pain management specialist and neuropathy protocol pioneer with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, joined us to share some tips.
Comments / 0