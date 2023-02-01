ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Edy Zoo

Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Resident physicians practicing their suturing technique. (Photo courtesy of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV) Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the size of its graduating classes, anchor future development in the medical field and help address the widespread shortage of healthcare professionals across the state.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Dementia Friendly Clark County hosts community kick off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials joined the community in kicking off its mission to support those living with dementia. Dementia Friendly Clark County hosted its event at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Friday. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered with local businesses and caregivers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

UNLV President delivers State of the University Address

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV President Keith Whitfield delivered his annual State of the University Address on Thursday. He says UNLV has a unique footprint in the region and is a key community partner. He touted the adoption of a smoke and tobacco-free campus, as well as the low...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest Gas adviser named as Nevada Office of Energy director

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A policy adviser at Southwest Gas has been named as the new director of the Nevada Office of Energy. Gov. Joe Lombardo's office announced the appointment of Dwayne McClinton to the role, after McClinton previously served on Lombardo's transition team. His start date is Monday, Feb. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Economic experts discuss prospects for Nevada economy through 2023

There are projections of a looming national recession and yet Andrew Woods of UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research projects that Clark County’s population is projected to grow this year by 52,000 people. Woods told KNPR State of Nevada Host Joe Schoenmann today that 2022 was a...
NEVADA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts Fill the Pantry Food Drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ronald McDonald is taking a step to feed those in need in the Las Vegas valley. The local Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted its annual Fill the Pantry Food Drive on Saturday. The event provides meal options throughout the year for families staying at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Best ways to treat whiplash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whiplash affects more than 2 million Americans each year. Robert Odell, MD PhD, a pain management specialist and neuropathy protocol pioneer with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, joined us to share some tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV

