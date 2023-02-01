Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Couple Part of Prize-Winning Ice Sculpting Team
A Maple Grove couple is celebrating a pretty cool feat for their efforts at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Joe and Sally Wightkin were part of a team that took third place in the multi-block ice sculpting competition. The Wightkins were part of a team with Deneena and Paul Hughes,...
ccxmedia.org
West Metro Remodeling Fair 2023
Visit the West Metro Home Remodeling Fair on Sunday, February 26, 10:30am-3pm, to get the latest home fix up ideas. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement. The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is a free event sponsored by the Cities...
ccxmedia.org
Palmer Lake VFW Celebrates Special Olympian Headed to Berlin
The Palmer Lake VFW celebrated a Brooklyn Park athlete headed to the Special Olympics with cupcakes. Tiffany Carey will participate in the artistic gymnastics division. “This is her dream. In 2006, she was at the USA games and that was 17 years ago. She has been doing Special Olympics for 32 years, so the World Games is her dream and now she’s got it,” said Mary Carey, mom of the athlete.
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Car strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Metrolink Expands Click-and-Ride Service to Maple Grove
There are now more transportation options connecting northwest metro suburbs. Plymouth Metrolink ‘s Click-and-Ride service now offers trips to the Maple Grove Transit Station. This means riders can connect to Maple Grove My Ride, which offers trips anywhere in Maple Grove, Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, as well as the Robbinsdale Transit Center and Crystal Shopping Center.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
ccxmedia.org
Weekend Showcase: Theatre Elision’s ‘Well Behaved Women’ on Stage through Feb. 18
Elision Playhouse in Crystal will have “Well Behaved Women” on stage from Feb. 9 through Feb. 18. “This show really highlights times where women had to be bold and brave to speak up for what they wanted,” said director Lindsay Fitzgerald. The show is a concert-form show.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Business Tenants Given Two More Months to Find New Home
A group of business owners in Brooklyn Park received some good news this week with only a day to spare before a crucial deadline. A number of tenants of the Brooklyn Executive Plaza along Brooklyn Boulevard were told by their landlord in December that they had to vacate their office space by Jan. 31. But after some push back, the landlord, Innovative Property Services, notified the tenants on Monday that they now have an additional two months.
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares
Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
