Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a southwest Minot bar. Minot Police said they have the suspected shooter in custody. Some patrons who were inside the bar at the time are being called “heroes” for their response. The scene...
Suspect in Minot murder also facing weapons charge
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Monday night in Minot now also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot motel.
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (1/31 at 4:30 p.m.): Minot Police identified the victim in Monday night’s fatal shooting at a northwest Minot motel as 38-year-old Timothy Smith. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting. Jackson made his initial court appearance on the charge Tuesday...
Minot man’s cause of death determined to be accidental drowning
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning. The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed his cause of...
Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The latest economic impact report shows that Minot Air Force Base continues to have a major impact on the Minot area--to the tune of nearly $600 million. The base presented its 2022 overall economic impact in the city Thursday. The yearly military payroll makes up the...
Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City. Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board, and growth in Minot. He said he’ll touch on...
North Dakota State Fair to announce pair of acts Friday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is expected to announce two more country showpass acts who will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. The acts will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.
Roosevelt Park Zoo mourns loss of resident bobcat
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced Thursday the death of its resident bobcat Bodie. Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said staff made the decision to euthanize the 17-year-old animal after it developed jaw cancer that impacted its eating habits. The zoo said Bodie came to Minot in...
Wrestling: Williston spoils Senior Night for Minot, Bismarck sweeps Century
Two of the top three WDA teams faced each other in the Magic City while a big rivalry between Bismarck and Century took place in the Capital City. Bismarck 57 Century 23 Girls Final Bismarck 45 Century 17 Boys Final Minot 19 Williston 32 Boys Final Dickinson 6 Minot 72 Girls Final
Mouse River Players bring mystery of ‘Bone Chiller’ to small stage
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Mouse River Players are bringing the story of “Bone Chiller” to the small stage in Minot. “Bone Chiller” centers on 13 people who gather on Friday the 13th at a mysterious mansion for the reading of a will. But, the will is...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
OFFICIAL: Two more artists announced for the 2023 NDSF concert lineup
Minot, N.D. – Two more artists have been added to the concert line-up at the 2023 NDSF! Joe Nichols will perform Wednesday, July 29, and Brad Paisley will perform Saturday, July 29. Previously announced artists include Jelly Roll (July 22), Eric Church (July 23), Whiskey Myers (July 27) and Five Finger Death Punch (July 28). […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
