ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war

CNN — A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow's ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he...
WRAL

'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location

CNN — CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
WRAL

US turns up the heat on Middle East allies in bid to stop Russia's war machine

CNN — As the Ukraine war approaches the one-year mark, the United States is ramping up efforts to choke off Russia's economy and it has set its sight on the Middle East. A top US Treasury official arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to warn the regional business hub that helping Moscow evade sanctions wouldn't be without consequences.
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Shlomo Perel, Holocaust survivor, film subject, dies at 98

JERUSALEM — Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, died on Thursday in central Israel. He was 98. Perel was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in Brunswick, Germany, just several years...
WRAL

Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid

CNN — Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. "They spread through the house in seconds," 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. "Two soldiers came...
WRAL

It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure

LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s...
WRAL

Duke experts explain privacy concerns with TikTok app

There has long been bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to capture user data to try to push pro-China narratives or even misinformation. There has long been bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to capture user...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in prison

CNN — One of Iran's most influential filmmakers, Jafar Panahi, has reportedly gone on a hunger strike in Tehran's Evin prison to protest his continued detention. The move by Panahi, a Cannes film festival award winner who directed such movies as "The White Balloon," "The Circle," and "No Bears," comes after his hopes of a temporary release were denied, activist group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported, citing Pahani's wife, Tahereh Saeedi.
WRAL

Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

CNN — Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne,...
WRAL

Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister

CNN — Israel and Sudan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to be signed "later this year," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Thursday. Speaking upon returning to Tel Aviv from a visit to Sudan's capital Khartoum, Cohen said the trip was made with the consent of the United States, and that a signing ceremony is expected to take place in Washington "after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government that will be established as part of the ongoing transition process in the country."
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy