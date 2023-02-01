Read full article on original website
The war for Donbas moves to a different phase as Russia pounds cities that civilians can't afford to leave
CNN — Russia is bringing its war against Ukraine closer to the industrial cities of Donetsk with a series of missile strikes against densely populated areas. On Thursday, two S-300 missiles were fired at the center of the city of Kramatorsk, landing about a minute apart and less than a hundred meters from a CNN team.
Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war
CNN — A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow's ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN — CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
US turns up the heat on Middle East allies in bid to stop Russia's war machine
CNN — As the Ukraine war approaches the one-year mark, the United States is ramping up efforts to choke off Russia's economy and it has set its sight on the Middle East. A top US Treasury official arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to warn the regional business hub that helping Moscow evade sanctions wouldn't be without consequences.
Shlomo Perel, Holocaust survivor, film subject, dies at 98
JERUSALEM — Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, died on Thursday in central Israel. He was 98. Perel was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in Brunswick, Germany, just several years...
Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid
CNN — Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. "They spread through the house in seconds," 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. "Two soldiers came...
It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure
LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s...
Duke experts explain privacy concerns with TikTok app
There has long been bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to capture user data to try to push pro-China narratives or even misinformation. There has long been bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to capture user...
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in prison
CNN — One of Iran's most influential filmmakers, Jafar Panahi, has reportedly gone on a hunger strike in Tehran's Evin prison to protest his continued detention. The move by Panahi, a Cannes film festival award winner who directed such movies as "The White Balloon," "The Circle," and "No Bears," comes after his hopes of a temporary release were denied, activist group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported, citing Pahani's wife, Tahereh Saeedi.
Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run
CNN — Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne,...
Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister
CNN — Israel and Sudan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to be signed "later this year," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Thursday. Speaking upon returning to Tel Aviv from a visit to Sudan's capital Khartoum, Cohen said the trip was made with the consent of the United States, and that a signing ceremony is expected to take place in Washington "after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government that will be established as part of the ongoing transition process in the country."
Koch network plans to back a Republican -- other than Donald Trump -- in the 2024 presidential primary
CNN — The deep-pocketed network associated with billionaire Charles Koch is preparing to throw its money and weight behind a single Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential primary -- in a move that could significantly reshape the GOP field. Americans for Prosperity Action, the main political arm of the...
