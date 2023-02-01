ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

Report: New York State raked in $1.4B in fines in 2020

(The Center Square) — New York tops the nation in the amount of fines and fees levied by the state and local governments, with more than $1.4 billion collected in 2020, according to a new report. The Reason Foundation's report looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances to shed some light on the amount of revenue generated through fines and fees in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
localsyr.com

DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until February 27.
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal

Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Attorney At Law: New York Medicaid increases financial levels for 2023

Each year, the Department of Health will release updated resource and income levels for the Medicaid program. This year there has been a significant increase. Beginning January 1, 2023, New York State will be increasing the asset limits for community and nursing home Medicaid and income limits for community Medicaid.
southarkansassun.com

New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents

New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Hot 99.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
CNY News

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.

Comments / 0

Community Policy