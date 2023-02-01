Read full article on original website
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
NYS Thruway Authority proposes toll hikes before expected revenue drop
The New York State Thruway Authority has already authorized the start of the process to increase tolls at the three-mile long Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to pay for repairs and to offset expected system-wide revenue declines.
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
New York State Comptroller DiNapoli responds to upcoming toll increases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In December 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases, which would take effect at the start of 2024, and again at the start of 2027. New York State Comptroller Thomas...
Report: New York State raked in $1.4B in fines in 2020
(The Center Square) — New York tops the nation in the amount of fines and fees levied by the state and local governments, with more than $1.4 billion collected in 2020, according to a new report. The Reason Foundation's report looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances to shed some light on the amount of revenue generated through fines and fees in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. ...
Great New York State Fair admission prices will return to pre-pandemic rates this year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The cost of admission and parking at this year’s Great New York State Fair will now cost fairgoers double the amount they paid in 2022 — returning to pre-pandemic rates. The cost of adult tickets is increasing from $3 to $6, and parking is...
NY Senator O’Mara: “New York will remain one of America’s biggest spenders”
A weekly column by the state senator from the 58th Senate district. “Billions” remains the defining word of the New York State budget, the nation’s second-largest spending plan, behind only California. Keep in mind that Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature’s all-Democrat majorities rang up last year’s state...
N.Y. budget: Here’s how Gov. Hochul wants to reform state bail laws
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday. The $227 billion spending plan also includes a proposal to yet again revise state...
Proposed state legislation includes higher fines for obstructed license plates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s latest efforts to crack down on drivers using covered and obstructed license plates to avoid tolls and automated enforcement cameras could bring stiffer penalties to the thousands of scofflaws costing local agencies millions of dollars. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s...
DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until February 27.
SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
Hochul wants to raise cigarette taxes, ban flavored tobacco
New York smokers may soon have to cough up more for a pack of cigarettes, if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed tax is approved. She wants to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar, to $5.35. The idea was included in her budget, along with a...
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Attorney At Law: New York Medicaid increases financial levels for 2023
Each year, the Department of Health will release updated resource and income levels for the Medicaid program. This year there has been a significant increase. Beginning January 1, 2023, New York State will be increasing the asset limits for community and nursing home Medicaid and income limits for community Medicaid.
New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents
New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
