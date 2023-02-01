Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Related
Kershaw County students bring Black history to life
CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month. Students participated in a living wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning. "It's an opportunity for our...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
coladaily.com
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
wach.com
Columbia goes red for national heart health awareness campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia officials were decked in red Friday as they held several events for a national heart health awareness campaign. Friday was National Wear Red Day, which is part of a movement encouraging awareness of heart health diseases for women. In addition to city officials wearing...
WLTX.com
Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
wach.com
Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wach.com
Spring Valley High School on delayed start following recent threats
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Spring Valley High School will be on a delayed start Thursday morning. School administrators will transition to asynchronous learning. Parents can pick up their kids if they are already at school. The information was sent via Richland Two's official twitter page. The delayed start comes after...
wach.com
F-16s return to McEntire Joint National Guard Base after major renovations
Eastover, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Air National Guard announced Saturday that a fleet of F-16s operating from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is returning home. According to officials, the F-16s had been operating at CAE since April 2022 due to major renovations on the main runway at...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
wach.com
3 Gamecock Football freshmen suspended
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three University of South Carolina football players have been suspended from the program, with one reportedly arrested for having a gun on school property, records indicate. Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer announced the suspensions of Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw in a...
wach.com
State lawmakers propose plans to curb pattern of security threats at schools in Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a string of security threats at schools across the Midlands, parents, and lawmakers are wondering what can be done to support students as they close out a week of fear and uncertainty. According to current state law, any student who threatens to take the...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
wach.com
Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
South Carolina Hosting Austin Swartz
South Carolina is hosting guard Austin Swartz for an unofficial visit as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
wach.com
Richland Two calling for an end to recent threats made to several schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Richland County Deputies have since arrested a Spring Valley student connected to some of the recent threats made. Richland Two officials have addressed at schools following a recent string of threats made to several schools which started on Tuesday. Not much was revealed in...
wach.com
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
Comments / 0