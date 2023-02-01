ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students bring Black history to life

CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month. Students participated in a living wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning. "It's an opportunity for our...
CAMDEN, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat

Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia goes red for national heart health awareness campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia officials were decked in red Friday as they held several events for a national heart health awareness campaign. Friday was National Wear Red Day, which is part of a movement encouraging awareness of heart health diseases for women. In addition to city officials wearing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Spring Valley High School on delayed start following recent threats

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Spring Valley High School will be on a delayed start Thursday morning. School administrators will transition to asynchronous learning. Parents can pick up their kids if they are already at school. The information was sent via Richland Two's official twitter page. The delayed start comes after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

3 Gamecock Football freshmen suspended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three University of South Carolina football players have been suspended from the program, with one reportedly arrested for having a gun on school property, records indicate. Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer announced the suspensions of Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw in a...
COLUMBIA, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
wach.com

Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
LEXINGTON, SC

