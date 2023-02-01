Read full article on original website
BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Joey Burt’s 20 Points Helps North Central Rally Late To Nip Edon 57-54
PIONEER - Two free throws from Carter Kiess gave Edon a 51-50 lead with 2:28 left in the game. But Joey Burt then took over, scoring North Central's next six points, as North Central topped Edon 57-54.
High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023
ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
Edgerton @ Fayette Boys Varsity Basketball
FAYETTE – Edgerton had no answer for Fayette senior Skylar Lester as he put up 24 points and 10 rebounds and Fayette survived a 1/6 stretch at the free throw line in the final 13 seconds to escape with a 43-41 win. Coming off hitting 11 triples in their...
Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center. According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.
Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year
Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!. Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for...
Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)
Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona. Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang. Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996. Carolyn worked alongside...
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
Robert “Bob” Gustwiller (1956-2023)
Robert Francis “Bob” Gustwiller, age 66, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956 to Leo C. and Janet (Coressel) Gustwiller in Wauseon, Ohio. Bob married Mary Alice (Apger) Gustwiller in St. Caspar Church in Wauseon on September 18, 1982 and she survives.
Lindy Porath (1962-2023)
Lindy A. Porath, age 60, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in at Toledo Hospital. Lindy was a truck driver for over 25 years having last worked for Slattery Holdings. He enjoyed bowling and mowing, but the most important thing in his life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
Two-car crash closes Dorr Street westbound by University of Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-car crash has closed Dorr Street westbound by the University of Toledo Friday night. Toledo police said one person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A tree was seen uprooted at the scene along with debris from a stone column.
Tracy Moog (1948-2023)
Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident. Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.
Ralph Fry (1934-2023)
Ralph Fry, age 89, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away January 29, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio; the son of Lon and Ida Fry. Ralph drove truck for 42 years, 35 years of that was with Duff Truck Line.
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
Man shot after altercation at north Toledo bar late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot after getting into a fight at a bar late Thursday. Toledo Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a person shot at Zingers Bar & Grill in north Toledo. According to police records, Jacinto Reid, 31, and Alton Reid, 29, assaulted...
Next seniors dine out Monday, Feb. 13
On January 10, 25 seniors from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano restaurant on Monroe Street. The next senior dine out will be Monday, February 13, at LaFiesta, 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Meet at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m., as transportation is on your own.
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
