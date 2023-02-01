ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KHOU

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Brett Yormark implies Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC could still happen prior to 2025

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It's no secret Texas and Oklahoma are hoping to jump ship from the Big-12 to the SEC in 2024, one year prior to their planned 2025 departure. However, negotiations between the two schools, the Big-12 conference, and their television networks (ESPN and FOX) remain complicated, and a recent quote from Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems to imply this situation is far from being resolved.
NORMAN, OK

