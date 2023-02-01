Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ladycats Use 3rd Q Run To Whip Warriors
SPRINGFIELD – After going back and forth with Northwestern in the first half of its game Wednesday night, North Union went on a 23–8 run in the third quarter to put away the Warriors, 56–44, in Central Buckeye conference Mad River Division girls varsity basketball action. North...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Elizabeth A Butler
Elizabeth Ann Butler, age 56, of Kenton, died unexpectedly, Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the emergency room at Harding Memorial Hospital. A former home health aide, she also worked as a server in food service. She also was a former associate of the Honda food service at the motorcycle plant. She enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, she was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born September 19, 1966 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Paul and Gladys Higgins Alford. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Butler; a son, David “Charlie” Smith; her brother, Paul Alford; her sister, Lorraine Johnson; a sister-in-law, Wendy Butler; and her father-and mother-in-law, Clarence and Creola Butler. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles “Chuck” Butler; her children, Anthony (Jennifer) Smith, Brandon (Jessica Moore) Smith, Gladys Butler and Willy (Faith) Butler; her grandchildren, Ashton, Adison, Ally, Corbin, Hayden, Ella, Leah, Avalyne and Cailey; her sister, Paula Sue Moore; and many other relatives. The family will receive friends during a memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made her family to help with any expenses. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
sciotopost.com
Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High
OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Thelma Jean Hansen
Thelma Jean Hansen, 89, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Memorial Gables. Thelma worked as an executive housekeeper for many years and attends the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Raymond. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, collecting teddy bears and gardening. She also had a talent for baking, especially her apple pies.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Police: Parent suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School prompts lockdown
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report that the stepfather of a junior high student died by suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Police Chief Tod Cheney said a student's mother and stepfather were at the school in regards to a non-criminal, school-related situation involving the student. During that meeting the school learned of possible criminal violations and called police.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks LSD Seeking Qualified Individuals To Fill Positions
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR DESIGN PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The Fairbanks Local School District Board of Education is accepting qualifications from design professionals to provide services for its Phase I of Master Plan – Elementary Project. The Project will include the design and construction of an addition to an elementary school building in Milford Center, Ohio 43045. Interested firms may request an RFQ from Aaron Johnson, Treasurer at ajohnson@fairbankspanthers.org. Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 pm local time, February 14, 2023.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor
Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
614now.com
Popular Ohio snack brand closing after more than 110 years
One of the most prominent names in Ohio-made snacks is calling it quits. The Dayton-based Mikesell’s, which has been open since 1910, announced in a statement that it plans to close its doors while transferring brand rights to another snack manufacturer. “To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so...
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
Comments / 0