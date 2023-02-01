Elizabeth Ann Butler, age 56, of Kenton, died unexpectedly, Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the emergency room at Harding Memorial Hospital. A former home health aide, she also worked as a server in food service. She also was a former associate of the Honda food service at the motorcycle plant. She enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, she was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born September 19, 1966 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Paul and Gladys Higgins Alford. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Butler; a son, David “Charlie” Smith; her brother, Paul Alford; her sister, Lorraine Johnson; a sister-in-law, Wendy Butler; and her father-and mother-in-law, Clarence and Creola Butler. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles “Chuck” Butler; her children, Anthony (Jennifer) Smith, Brandon (Jessica Moore) Smith, Gladys Butler and Willy (Faith) Butler; her grandchildren, Ashton, Adison, Ally, Corbin, Hayden, Ella, Leah, Avalyne and Cailey; her sister, Paula Sue Moore; and many other relatives. The family will receive friends during a memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made her family to help with any expenses. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO