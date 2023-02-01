Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
clayconews.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland
KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
WTOP
Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash
Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
Suspect 'Knocked On Door' Before Opening Fire On Germantown Home
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after reportedly shooting at a house in Germantown, authorities say. Twon Kelly, of Kensington, was identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown, according to Montgomery County Police.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in Bethesda hit and run
Montgomery County Police charged 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington in the Bethesda hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen critically injured a week ago. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has been keeping up with this story. Here's the latest.
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Bank Robber At Large After Targeting TD Bank In Prince William County
Recognize him? Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a TD Bank location in Dumfries on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to the bank branch on Richmond Highway to investigate a …
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Alexandria
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.
Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court. Detectives and investigators were on scene. At this time, no charges have been announced. No suspects have been identified and details of the incident are minimal. The post Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
fox5dc.com
Vandals break 13 windows at Takoma Park adult daycare center
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for three teens they say used rocks to bust out over a dozen windows at a Takoma Park adult daycare center as cases of vandalism across Montgomery County seem to be on the rise. Officers say it happened Wednesday just after 10:45 a.m....
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Comments / 0