State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland

KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash

Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
GERMANTOWN, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Arrest made in Bethesda hit and run

Montgomery County Police charged 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington in the Bethesda hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen critically injured a week ago. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has been keeping up with this story. Here's the latest.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court. Detectives and investigators were on scene. At this time, no charges have been announced. No suspects have been identified and details of the incident are minimal. The post Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Vandals break 13 windows at Takoma Park adult daycare center

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for three teens they say used rocks to bust out over a dozen windows at a Takoma Park adult daycare center as cases of vandalism across Montgomery County seem to be on the rise. Officers say it happened Wednesday just after 10:45 a.m....
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
BLADENSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD

