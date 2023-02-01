GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court. Detectives and investigators were on scene. At this time, no charges have been announced. No suspects have been identified and details of the incident are minimal. The post Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO