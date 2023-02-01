ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

FBI Probing Veteran's Claim That Nassau Rep Santos Stole Dying Dog's Charity Money, Report Says

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdDYK_0kZMRXpo00
Navy veteran Richard Osthoff says New York Rep. George Santos pocketed thousands of dollars that were donated to save the life of his dying service dog. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / INSET: George Santos For Congress NY-3

The bad news just keeps coming for embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who is now the subject of an FBI investigation into accusations he stole charity money intended to help a Navy veteran’s dying service dog, Politico reports.

Richard Osthoff, of Howell, New Jersey, told the outlet that two FBI agents reached out to him on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as part of an investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Osthoff told Politico he gave the agents copies of text messages he reportedly had with the now Republican lawmaker in 2016 when Santos allegedly helped raise the $3,000 needed to pay for his dog’s life-saving surgery on GoFundMe before disappearing with the money.

At the time, Osthoff was homeless and suffering from depression and PTSD after being honorably discharged from the Navy in 2002, he previously told Patch. The pit bull mix, named Sapphire, died in January 2017.

“I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs,” Osthoff told Politico. “I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.”

Santos, who represents the state’s 3rd District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens, later denied the allegation in a post on Twitter.

“The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane,” he said. “My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work… These distractions won’t stop me!”

News of the FBI probe came one day after Santos announced that he was stepping down from two House committees amid investigations into his personal and campaign finances.

In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, the freshman Republican lawmaker said he had submitted a request to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to be "temporarily recused" from his assignments to the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and the Small Business Committee "until I am cleared."

Also on Tuesday, Santos’ longtime campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, told the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that she was resigning from his campaign and related committees, Politico reports.

Santos has found himself embroiled in controversy since admitting that he lied about much of his background in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, including where he worked and went to school.

Since being sworn into office on Saturday, Jan. 7, Santos has seen House Democrats file a complaint against him with the House Ethics Committee demanding an investigation into his financial disclosure reports.

A nonprofit group has also filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses and hiding the sources of his campaign donations.

Santos is also facing investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A recent Siena College poll found that among New York’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign. A strong plurality of Republicans, 49 percent, also said he should step down. Just 17 percent of voters think he should remain in office.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Related
fox5ny.com

Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
QUEENS, NY
foodmanufacturing.com

Restaurant Owner Arrested for Ignoring Federal Investigators

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The operator of two Long Island restaurants may have thought they only had to take orders from customers, but now has learned that ignoring the orders of federal investigators and a federal court will get you arrested. On February 1, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport business owner indicted in Sandy fraud

Alexander Almaraz, owner of Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, has been charged in a 20-count indictment in connection with a scheme to defraud homeowners recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. Almaraz, a 55-year-old former Freeport resident now living in California, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to...
FREEPORT, NY
Daily Voice

George Santos Dons Assault Rifle Pin On House Floor Days After FL Mass Shooting (Poll)

If you thought New York Congressman George Santos couldn’t possibly spark any more controversy than he already has, think again. The Twittersphere erupted in outrage on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when the freshman Republican lawmaker representing parts of Nassau County and Queens was seen wearing an assault rifle pin while speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives.
LAKELAND, FL
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Alleged Anti-Semitic question on New York’s Reagants Exam prompts inquiry

Kate Anderson on February 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – New York state legislators sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and Betty Rosa, the state’s commissioner of education, requested an investigation into a potentially antisemitic question on the New York Regents Exam asking respondents who “benefited most” from the changes in the Israeli borders from 1947 to 2017. Republican representatives, led by Rep. Mike Lawler, sent the letter on Thursday, but George Santos and Nicole Malliotakis did not participate. According to the press release, Lawler expressed his dismay at seeing such a “blatantly antisemitic question” on the exam. The The post Alleged Anti-Semitic question on New York’s Reagants Exam prompts inquiry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment

One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism.  New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
longisland.com

Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy