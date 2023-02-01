ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Power outage at LAX disrupts passenger screenings, flights

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Plane at LAX. | Photo by waltarrrrr ( CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 )

An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes.

The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying most terminals and traffic lights in the terminal area were affected. Although the airfield was operating normally, LAX officials warned that some departing flights could be delayed because there was no power to operate the jet bridges.

It was unclear how many flights were impacted, if any.

The lack of power also prompted the Transportation Security Administration to halt passenger screening. Travelers were advised to allow extra time to reach their flights.

At about 3:10 p.m., airport officials said power had been restored to most locations or was coming back on line, and passenger screening was set to resume about 15 minutes later.

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage. Department of Water and Power crews were on the scene, but the agency has no immediate update on the status of repair work.

There were reports that the outage also impacted businesses and hotels along Century Boulevard east of the airport and other areas of Westchester – – including traffic lights on Manchester Boulevard and portions of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Comments / 0

 

Los Angeles, CA
