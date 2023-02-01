ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

After lockdown at Wisdom High School, 3 teens charged, HPD says

HOUSTON — Three teenagers, including two Wisdom High School students, have been identified in connection with a series of events that led to a school lockdown in west Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said John Nsenguwera, 18, Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, and Mahamoudou...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy