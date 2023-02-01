Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Teen suspects in officer shootout near HISD school charged with robbery by threats, documents say
HISD police confirmed the 18-year-old had entered the school through the front door, even checking in at the office, but parents are upset about how long the district took to notify them of the lockdown.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A high school was put on lockdown Thursday after a suspect in a police shootout ran into the school. No one inside Wisdom High School was hurt, but some parents were upset by how they say the school responded to the situation. There were tight hugs and...
After lockdown at Wisdom High School, 3 teens charged, HPD says
HOUSTON — Three teenagers, including two Wisdom High School students, have been identified in connection with a series of events that led to a school lockdown in west Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said John Nsenguwera, 18, Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, and Mahamoudou...
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Bond Granted for Teenager Who Allegedly Beat and Strangled His Mom to Death, Put Her Body in Trunk, and Led Police on High-Speed Chase
A judge in Houston set bond on Thursday for a teenager accused of strangling and beating his mother to death before traveling cross-country with her corpse in the trunk of her stolen 2011 Mazda 3. Tyler Roenz, 17, stands accused of one count each of murder, unauthorized use of a...
SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says
HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
Houston mom preparing civil lawsuit against city, police after son's in-custody death ruled homicide
"I think they killed him." The 19-year-old died back in 2021 while restrained by officers, a moment captured on bodycam, but a police union chief said the officers involved were cleared.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument
Rosie Yanas has been dealing with change and tragedy. She's a grieving mother who said her arrest after taking down her neighbor's Confederate flag was "unjust."
KHOU
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
3 hurt in shooting at southwest Houston event hall, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after a shooting at an event hall late Saturday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Taylor's of Houston on S. Post Oak Rd. near W. Orem Dr. in southwest Houston. Police said they received a...
fox26houston.com
Cyber-attack results in more than $800K stolen from Houston business, lawsuit filed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after online hackers used fake business emails to steal more than $800,000 from a Houston company. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, authorities seized a total of $834,157 held in a Houston bank account. Online hackers reportedly...
Search underway for 2 suspects after deadly house party shooting in Huntsville, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A search is underway for two suspects after a deadly house party shooting near Sam Houston State University, according to Huntsville police. The shooting happened Saturday just after 12:30 a.m. at a home near 19th Street and Avenue O. Multiple agencies, including SHSU police and Texas...
cw39.com
Teen suspects identified in officer-involved shooting near Wisdom High School
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three teenagers have been identified after being arrested and charged with the officer-involved shooting that led to one of the suspects to be arrested at a high school in southwest Houston on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a lockdown of the campus. Houston police said that the...
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
Click2Houston.com
School fight at Atascocita H.S. ends with parent facing gun charges; Community activists call for Humble ISD leaders to resign
HUMBLE – Community leaders are calling for the superintendent of Humble ISD and the principal at Atascocita High School to resign after a fight broke out between parents and students. The district says the fight happened at the end of the day on Friday and continued outside in the...
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4