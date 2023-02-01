Read full article on original website
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Giant Advantage Over the Highlander
The higher gas mileage of the 2023 Toyota RAV4 gives the compact SUV an edge over its larger sibling, the 2023 Toyota Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Giant Advantage Over the Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Sales for Toyota’s Least Popular SUV Went From Bad to Worse
The Toyota C-HR has never been a hot seller, but last year sales for the model really took a turn for the worse. The post Sales for Toyota’s Least Popular SUV Went From Bad to Worse appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
The 2023 Ford Maverick beat the 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Consumer Reports. The post Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Toyota Camry vs. Nissan Altima: Here’s How to Decide
Here's a comparison of the 2022 model year of the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima midsize sedan models for car shoppers. The post 2022 Toyota Camry vs. Nissan Altima: Here’s How to Decide appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
