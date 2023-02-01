Hawai’i authorities have been ceaselessly searching off the coast of Hōnaunau since early Sunday morning, when 63-year-old Mark Knittle reportedly went overboard after catching a massive ahi tuna. A friend aboard the boat heard Knittle say, “the fish is huge,” before the 185-pound man disappeared into the water some four miles from the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, according to a release by the Hawai‘i Police Department. “The friend attempted to grab the line but was unsuccessful,” the release said. “Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds. The friend attempted to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere.” Some ahi tuna in the Aloha state’s waters can grow to well over 6 feet in length and weigh more than 400 pounds, according to the environmental nonprofit Oceana. While fishing for the monster-sized creatures is largely considered a safe practice, casualties from the sport are not unheard of. In 2019, an Oahu man, Matthew Moribe, went overboard while fishing with his wife. His remains were never recovered.Read it at The Washington Post

