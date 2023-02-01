Read full article on original website
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Assateague Beach
As concern grows for whales along the mid-Atlantic coast, a dead humpback whale has been found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore. The dead whale is about 20 feet long, and was found washed up Monday morning in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area (OSV). The National Park Service has closed the OSV at the 21.8KM mark so that experts can safely deal with the carcass.
Humpback whale that washed up on Long Island likely struck and killed by vessel
The 41-foot-long humpback whale that washed up on a Long Island beach Monday was likely struck and killed by a vessel, federal authorities suspect. The massive mammal, a male named Luna, may have been trying to breach the surface when a ship slammed into him, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. “An accident maybe, or she was sick,” marine scientist Cara Patino told ABC 7. “My heart is really sad for the whale.” Marine officials also revealed that they are very familiar with Luna — scientists have been tracking the whale for its four decades of life, though they...
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
North Atlantic right whale untangled near Jekyll Island
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A trained team of responders worked to successfully untangle a North Atlantic right whale 13 miles east of Jekyll Island in January, according to a press release from NOAA. On Jan. 20, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission whale survey aircraft sighted an entangled...
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew
Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
Fisherman Vanishes After Going Overboard While Reeling in Giant Tuna
Hawai’i authorities have been ceaselessly searching off the coast of Hōnaunau since early Sunday morning, when 63-year-old Mark Knittle reportedly went overboard after catching a massive ahi tuna. A friend aboard the boat heard Knittle say, “the fish is huge,” before the 185-pound man disappeared into the water some four miles from the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, according to a release by the Hawai‘i Police Department. “The friend attempted to grab the line but was unsuccessful,” the release said. “Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds. The friend attempted to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere.” Some ahi tuna in the Aloha state’s waters can grow to well over 6 feet in length and weigh more than 400 pounds, according to the environmental nonprofit Oceana. While fishing for the monster-sized creatures is largely considered a safe practice, casualties from the sport are not unheard of. In 2019, an Oahu man, Matthew Moribe, went overboard while fishing with his wife. His remains were never recovered.Read it at The Washington Post
A man who told his friend he hooked a 'huge' fish moments before being dragged underwater is still missing 4 days later
"These fish are fighting for their lives, their adrenaline is pumping," the owner of a deep sea fishing company told Insider. "Anything can happen."
‘Whoa, that’s mental’: Moment humpback whale shocks Cornwall fisherman
A Cornwall fisherman was blown away when a humpback whale swam right up to his boat to say hello.James Tanner’s excitement can be heard in this video of the encounter he filmed just off the coast of Carbis Bay.Audibly thrilled, the fisherman can be heard saying hello after the animal first surfaced in the water beside him.“Whoa, that’s mental,” he said as he marvelled at the stunning whale moving around underneath his boat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
Authorities say a humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel
Diver Decapitated in Horrific Attack by a 19-Foot Great White Shark
53-year-old Manuel López was diving for mollusks near San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the western coast of Mexico when a monstrous 19-foot Great White shark attacked and decapitated him. The shark also took a bite off his shoulders in the feeding frenzy that ensued.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Internet Weighs in After Shark Decapitates Diver
After a great white shark decapitated a diver early this month, the internet is giving its thoughts on the tragedy. The unfortunate soul, Manuel Lopez, was diving off the coast of Mexico at the time. Unfortunately, this also marks 2023’s first fatal shark attack. After the news broke about...
