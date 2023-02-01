Read full article on original website
‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Agree ‘Gem’ Groom Chris Is Restoring Lost Faith
Some 'Married at First Sight' fans think Chris is a "gem" among the season 16 grooms, and we tend to agree with that conclusion.
blavity.com
Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Nene Leakes Denies Her Son is Gay After Posting TikTik Video Implying So
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Nene Leakes is clearing up rumors that her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes is gay after he posted a TikTok video implying that he was coming out. Brentt, who proudly showed the world his 100-pound weight loss, engaged in a popular TikTok trend called “If...
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reacts to Report About Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married to Medicine’
It’s rumored Phaedra Parks makes an official return to Bravo very soon. Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This came after Porsha Williams made the shocking revelation at the reunion years ago. Andy Cohen would later say that the other women didn’t want to film scenes with Phaedra. So producers felt like there was no way to keep her on the platform. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi Burruss has made it clear where she stands on the topic. She will walk away from RHOA if Phaedra is ever asked to rejoin the cast in any capacity. Sheree Whitfield said she thinks this is some type of power play and ultimatum. And it’s why she feels Kandi may have too much power when it comes to the show. Others like Todd Tucker feel like Kandi just has haters. Some people just may not like that Bravo views Kandi as an asset.
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
Atlanta Radio Host Rickey Smiley Said His Son Died & So Many Celebrities Sent Their Prayers
One of Atlanta's most well-known radio hosts, Rickey Smiley, from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show went online on January 29 and shared a heartbreaking video letting the world know his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, died. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to...
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Tiffany Haddish Seems Surprised About The Backlash Over Her Possible Girls Trip 2 Return
Girls Trip 2 has been making some progress, and Tiffany Haddish responded to the backlash over her returning for the sequel.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Reunion: Candiace & Chris Drag Gizelle + Mia Makes Messy Accusations About Wendy
Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett fell out. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant are no longer on good terms. Candiace takes issue with the accusations Gizelle made about Chris Bassett. Gizelle accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable. She said he asked if they could speak privately. He allegedly was drunk. And she didn’t like that she was speaking to a married man alone in her dressing room. She didn’t think that was a good look for her reputation.
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
hotnewhiphop.com
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
Bustle
Maya Jama’s Net Worth Definitely Won’t Give You The Ick
Maya Jama is currently living the dream in South Africa as the host of Love Island. Viewers instantly fell in love with the series’ new presenter, who found success after her work on numerous shows for MTV, ITV, and the BBC, as well as being a radio DJ. After major speculation, Jama confirmed that she’d be the ITV2 reality series’ host in October 2022. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all the islanders.” As Winter Love Island 2023 continues to garner attention, so does Jama. But what does the presenter have going on aside from the dating show, and how does she make her money?
Bustle
Reese Witherspoon Says There’s No Legally Blonde 3 Without Jennifer Coolidge
The most iconic manicurist of our generation will do the bend-and-snap once again. Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return for the long-awaited third Legally Blonde movie, reprising her lovable character Paulette Bonafonté. As she told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 2, “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.”
Keke Palmer's Pregnancy-Test Snafu Is More Common Than You'd Think
In a recent episode of Keke Palmer's podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," the actor opened up about how she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, found out she was pregnant (with a Pisces, no less) — and the story is equal parts funny, sweet, and relatable. The actor took...
Bustle
James Cameron May Come To Regret His Titanic Door Experiment
If James Cameron thought he was finally going to be let off the hook for letting Jack die in Titanic, he’s probably already had his hopes dashed. The director tried to settle the 1997 film’s great debate ahead of its 25th anniversary, and it looks like he only proved the naysayers right. A clip from the National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron shows the three-time Oscar winner admitting, after a thorough experiment, that there is a way “Jack might have lived.”
