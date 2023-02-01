Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
KOKI FOX 23
The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma celebrates 50 years
TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is celebrating 50 years this week. The diocese held mass on Tuesday in the Holy Family Cathedral in downtown to celebrate the anniversary. Archbishops and priests from the diocese attended. “The diocese mission remains the same, to bring the...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KOKI FOX 23
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
KOKI FOX 23
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
Man in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near East Apache and North Peoria. Police at the scene told FOX23 a man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon. While the man was found at a north Tulsa home, police are unsure if the shooting took place there.
KOKI FOX 23
Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in
TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
KOKI FOX 23
Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes
TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 15-year-old arrested for running from police in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police. According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Sinkhole has lanes closed on midtown Tulsa street
Riverside Drive sinkhole Tulsa police vehicles are blocking two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole is about 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said in December 2022, they received several theft reports in the Swan Lake neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Some of the stolen items were Christmas decorations and a statue.
