TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police. According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO