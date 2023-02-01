ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma celebrates 50 years

TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is celebrating 50 years this week. The diocese held mass on Tuesday in the Holy Family Cathedral in downtown to celebrate the anniversary. Archbishops and priests from the diocese attended. “The diocese mission remains the same, to bring the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near East Apache and North Peoria. Police at the scene told FOX23 a man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon. While the man was found at a north Tulsa home, police are unsure if the shooting took place there.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes

TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested

SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 15-year-old arrested for running from police in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police. According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said in December 2022, they received several theft reports in the Swan Lake neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Some of the stolen items were Christmas decorations and a statue.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy