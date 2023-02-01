Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday. The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr. Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.
KOKI FOX 23
Circle Cinema honors Black History Month with Black Love film series
TULSA, Okla. — In honor of Black History Month, Circle Cinema is hosting a Black Love film series throughout February. Circle Cinema told FOX23 they are hosting the film series to break down stereotypes and give a platform to films that exhibit what Black love really looks like. “What...
KOKI FOX 23
Union students prolong holiday cheer production of ‘Elf: The Musical’
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools students are bringing back the Christmas spirit in February with their production of Elf: The Musical. The show will run from Feb. 9-11, curtains opening at 7 p.m. each night. “At first, I was unsettled about doing a Christmas show after the season,...
tulsakids.com
Events Honoring Black History Month in Tulsa
February is Black History Month; here are some ways local organizations are honoring this important month. Find more ideas in Dr. Tamecca Rogers’ February TulsaKids article, “Black History 365.”. Rebuilding Black Wall Street: My Life. When: February 5, 1-4 p.m. Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. Special premiere...
KOKI FOX 23
Rooster Days Festival looking for a new mascot
BROKEN ARROW. Okla. — The Broken Arrow Rooster Days Festival is looking for a new mascot this year. Despite Rosco the Rooster being a fan-favorite for years, tryouts will be held to find Rosco’s replacement. “Rosco the Rooster has been a festival favorite for years and we are...
Broken Arrow is helping couples get married in the city’s Rose District
Today (Friday) is February 3rd, 2023 which can also be read as “2-3-2-3,” making it an easy wedding anniversary to remember.
Seminole Nation hosts casting call for upcoming Netflix film
A Oklahoma Tribe is seeking local talent for a film set to be written by a Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot
TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
news9.com
Tulsa Boy Home Needing Volunteers, Mentors
The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for families who want to foster or adopt. The Tulsa Boy Home has been around for over a 100 years, and the staff wants to make sure every boy finds a home. Lesley Taylor began volunteering 10 years ago because she wanted to mentor.
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
KOKI FOX 23
Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Glamour Gowns and More, a popular dress shop in Broken Arrow, was preparing to officially close its doors after more than a decade when the owner, Kellie Blanton, announced her plans to retire. That plan changed when Sarah Slayer and her husband, local business owners,...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
KOKI FOX 23
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
