Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Mystics aren't concerned with Liberty, Aces free agency moves
No two teams have dominated WNBA offseason storylines more than the New York Liberty and the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. New York went all-in this offseason bringing in two MVPs - Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Aces are fresh off their first WNBA championship but appear to have gotten even better by bringing Candace Parker.
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles
WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu Getting Signature Nike Shoe
New York Liberty guard and Oregon Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu is getting a Nike signature basketball shoe.
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous
The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
NBC Sports
5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement
Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19. But out of those 14, not every player stamped a clear-cut case to warrant a...
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Ant more surprised by Fox's NBA All-Star snub than his own
The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday, and neither Kings star De'Aaron Fox nor Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made the cut. While there's a case to be made for both players as All-Stars, Edwards couldn't believe Fox wasn't named to the roster. "I didn't even watch it. I knew...
NBC Sports
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron
While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
NBC Sports
How Kapler, Giants are preparing for new 2023 rule changes
The 2023 MLB season is on the horizon, and as the Giants prepare for a bounce-back campaign, they’ll need to do so with new rules in place. Changes this season include a pitch timer, limits on defensive shifts and bigger bases. As a result, Giants skipper Gabe Kapler already has begun implementing these rules with his coaching staff.
NBC Sports
Kerr not expecting Dubs to make move before trade deadline
With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline fast approaching, will the Warriors make a move?. Don't count on it, Dub Nation. Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" show Friday, where he said he doesn't anticipate any movement on Golden State's end. "Every year is a...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics have 'real' interest in Kelly Olynyk trade; Heat also in mix
Kyrie Irving is going to dominate the headlines surrounding the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but there are plenty of other players in the rumor mill generating interest across the league. One of those guys is Kelly Olynyk. Longtime basketball reporter Steve Bulpett wrote earlier this week on Heavy.com that...
Wizards Announce Big Plans to Kick Off Black History Month
The Wizards will tip-off Black History Month with Heart Health Night, Ja Rule, and Rick Ross on Friday when the Portland Trail Blazers visit Capital One Arena.
NBA trade deadline: 5 blockbuster NBA trades we’d love to see
Blockbuster NBA trades have been the name of the game around during the NBA trade deadline in recent years. Just
NBC Sports
Ovechkin, Crosby link up for pair of goals in All-Star Game
Alex Ovechkin made his eighth career appearance in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, scoring a goal and two assists in the Metropolitan Division’s first-round loss to the Atlantic. The oldest player among the 44 All-Stars in attendance for the weekend’s events in Sunrise, Florida, Ovechkin recorded a game-high...
