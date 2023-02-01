Read full article on original website
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605065" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087&channel=college-football&key=11605065&pcid=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087"></div><p></p><p></p><p class="p1">Head coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Deion-Sanders-4617" target="_blank">Deion Sanders</a></b> and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson who took a visit to Boulder last weekend.</p><p class="p1">“I’m most excited about just going there and being developed for the next level beyond college while helping the program win games,” Johnson told 247Sports.</p><p class="p1">“The people and of course it’s a beautiful city.”</p><p class="p1">On the prep level, Johnson is an outstanding high school quarterback throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 1,284 yards rushing and 17 scores as a junior. He is also one of the best quarter-milers in the state qualifying for state in the 400m dash.</p><p class="p1">Colorado has a roadmap for Johnson to play on both sides of the ball, something his future head coach has done throughout his career. He will start out in the secondary and as a return specialist. Sanders success as a head coach turning Jackson State into a champion has him loving the trajectory of the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">“He’s real straight forward and knows the blueprint for success,” Johnson said of Sanders. “He’s done it in his personal life and as coach at Jackson State.”</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://247sports.com/college/colorado/Season/2024-Football/Commits/" target="_blank">Johnson is commit No. 5 for Colorado early in the 2024 cycle</a> as they rise three spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The visit this past weekend put the Buffaloes in pole position, calling it a “special place.</p><p class="p1">"It was better than I expected and I expected it to be great!" Johnson said. "This place is beautiful and special! The program is definitely moving in the right direction with Coach Prime and his staff. I got to me everyone who is a part of the staff and they all let me know how much of a priority I am!"</p><p class="p1">Johnson feels a connection with several Colorado staffers.</p><p class="p1">“I’m close with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Corey-Phillips-46101093" target="_blank">Corey Phillips</a></b>, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Patrick-Hill-55118" target="_blank">Patrick Hill</a></b> and a couple other coaches that recruited me at other universities and are now here,” Johnson said.</p>
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
Half of Oregon's 10 highest-rated corner prospects reside on 2023 roster
The Ducks may have added just one piece to its prep signing class on Wednesday, but the addition of four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena (Cali.) was enough to move them two spots to No. 8 in 247Sports team rankings. Pleasant acts as the highest-rated corner recruit out west, giving...
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
National Signing Day: Every Pac-12 team’s most impactful 2023 signee
Following National Singing Day, all eyes are on how the incoming wave of players will impact their teams during the 2023 season. With that in mind, we listed the most impactful freshman or junior college transfer for each Pac-12 team. There were plenty of notable players to make their way to the conference this past season, but none have a more deeply followed route than Arizona State signee Jaden Rashada, a talented four-star quarterback who initially signed with Florida.
Colorado lands commitment from offensive lineman Talan Chandler
Colorado continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail
Report: Decision Reached On When Oklahoma, Texas Will Leave Big 12
Ever since Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, the two schools have been trying hard to accelerate the move and join in 2024 rather the scheduled date of 2025. But it appears that their efforts have been for naught. According to ESPN college football ...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Iowa State
Kansas dropped to 6-4 in conference play on Saturday with a 68-53 loss to Iowa State on the road. The Cyclones led wire to wire and controlled nearly all 40 minutes of the contest as the Jayhawks struggled mightly on both ends of the floor. Iowa State led by as many as 19 points in the second half. In the end, Jalen Wilson scored 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds and drawing nine fouls. No other Jayhawk scored in double figures and the next leading scorer was Joseph Yesufu with eight points. As a team, KU turned the ball over a season-high 20 times. Iowa State also out-scored KU in the paint 36-16.
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
College football recruiting: An early look at the top 25 classes for 2024
The 2023 recruiting cycle is largely in the books with National Signing Day in the past, but it is never too early to look at 2024. The tw0-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are off to a blazing start. They are the leaders so far in the 2024 rankings from the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis
Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
Grading Alabama's No. 1-ranked class
QB — A+ Alabama signed not one, but two big-time signal callers in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. The Tide staff identified both passers as top targets early in the cycle, and pursued them as such. Alabama is setting up its post-Bryce Young era QB room nicely. Both are on campus this spring.
