Port Byron, IL

bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
WHO 13

Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status

DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West

Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief. They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public …. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed school funding, Democrats …. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray

The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
ANITA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
kiwaradio.com

One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession

Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Conservatives target social-emotional learning

Some of our Iowa Senators are gleeful over a bill “prohibiting the use of certain resources or materials related to social and emotional learning.” These lawmakers mistakenly believe “that social-emotional learning is a vessel for schools to inflict liberal values and beliefs on students.”. Experts in the...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE

