Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border
My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State
Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
Rural nursing home workers demand better working conditions
Over 200 healthcare workers at nursing home facilities in Dunkirk, Eden, Salamanca, and Houghton are demanding contract negotiations and better pay.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
Scary Violence At Buffalo High School
A very scary, violent incident left a student and a guard injured at a Buffalo High School that has been rife with violence.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Buffalo woman, 26, arrested under Leandra's Law following crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo. Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
University at Buffalo to offer free CDL permit test prep classes
The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center will offer free CDL permit test prep in Class A and B.
Buffalo Bound Plane Almost Has Terrifying Mid-Air Collision
People will tell you how incredibly safe it is to fly. But there were a lot of people who were terrified after nearly colliding on their way to Buffalo.
One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
Amid freezing temperatures, Buffalo opens 13 public warming centers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in. "We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no...
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
On Your Side: Effort made to stop illegal dumping in an East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
