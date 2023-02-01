ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman, 26, arrested under Leandra's Law following crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo. Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy