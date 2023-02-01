Read full article on original website
Betty Armstrong
3d ago
The public school system is so bad no one wants to send their children to one. Stop indoctrinating children and start really teaching again.
Reply
5
Related
wtoc.com
Board of education discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah Chatham Co. public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday. A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.
wtoc.com
Lawmakers propose oversight commission for district attorneys
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. “At the end of the day, the district attorney is supposed to protect the community,” said Georgia Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah). “The No. 1 chief law enforcement officer of a county. If they can’t protect the community, they’re failing.”
WJCL
Black History Month Profile: Savannah Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett was born and raised right here in Savannah, graduating from Beach High School where she served as captain of the varsity cheerleading team. Levett knew she wanted to work in the field of education early on beginning her career at Savannah-Chatham Public Schools as a speech and language pathologist in 1976.
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
wtoc.com
Savannah organizations celebrating Freedom Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area organizations celebrated Freedom Day Saturday which celebrates the day Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation that eventually became the 13th Amendment and abolished slavery. One of those organizations: the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. The APRI Savannah chapter held their Freedom Breakfast at the Ralph Mark...
WSAV-TV
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election
Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election. Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah Feb. 5. Super Museum Sunday will once again return to Savannah allowing locals and visitors...
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
wtoc.com
Forum held to discuss racial wealth divide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several non-profits addressed racial inequities in Savannah at a forum Friday. They hope to get the community to talk about solutions to issues dividing the community. Several residents and Savannah leaders joined in on a discussion geared towards finding a solution to poverty and a wealth...
wtoc.com
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com
LIST: Chatham Co. museums participating in Super Museum Sunday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Feb. 5 is Super Museum Sunday. Below is a list of museums in Chatham County that you can visit for free:. American Prohibition Museum - 209 W. Julian Street, Savannah. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes for groups up to...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Super Museum Sunday coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
wtoc.com
Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
wtoc.com
Saturday marks the final day of the Critz Tybee Run
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of runners got their money’s worth Saturday morning at the final day of the Critz Tybee Run. There were several different races for runners to compete in today, including the Collin’s Quarter 10K, the Chu’s Half Marathon, The Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 mile Beach Run, and the West Construction 1 Mile..
WSAV-TV
Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary
New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler. Pooler is...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
wtoc.com
First year of the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
Comments / 8