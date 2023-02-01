ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia International Auto Show returning to Richmond

By Brandon Carwile
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuW0a_0kZMPxf000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show is returning to Richmond.

Later this month, the Greater Richmond Convention Center will be filled with the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, EVs and more. Attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, ask questions, and inspect engines in a non-selling environment.

Vendor applications are now open for the 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

As a new attraction, attendees will be able to ride with professional drivers in several new all-electric vehicles on an indoor EV performance track. Anyone who attends can see firsthand the latest technology of all-electric vehicles such as driver assistance, emergency braking, connectivity, 360-degree cameras, interior personalization, and one-pedal driving.

Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information.

Tickets for April showings of Hamilton at Richmond’s Altria Theater on sale soon

The show will run on these dates and times:

  • Friday, February 17, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Feb. 2-8

Painkillers, rum flights and tropical splendor await at the soon-to-open Sidecar Cocktail Lounge in Midlothian. The midcentury modern watering hole is helmed by Jessica and Josh Bufford of Toast, former EAT Restaurant Partners director Chris Staples, and rum expert Greg Hill. Channeling the aura of the islands and Tiki bars in 1950s Miami, Sidecar aims to transport imbibers and offer a deeper dive into the world of rum. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico named Top 10 location for Black entrepreneurs

Henrico, Virginia has been named one of the Best Places for Black Entrepreneurs, according to Smart Asset. The Richmond metro area, which includes the locality, placed eighth out of 57 of the largest metro areas in the country. Metrics included number of Black-owned businesses, start-up survival rate, median Black household income, percentage of businesses with sales exceeding $250,000, and more.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy