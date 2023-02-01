ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tedy Bruschi shares story of Tom Brady’s ‘addiction’ for championships: ‘Nobody has ever won three in a row’

By Conor Ryan
 3 days ago

"It’s the addiction that was Tom Brady winning championships."

Tedy Bruschi and Tom Brady won three championships during their nine seasons together in New England. Matt Slocum / AP

Throughout Tom Brady’s illustrious career, the quarterback was regularly asked what his favorite Super Bowl triumph was.

His response remained the same over his 23 years in the NFL: “The next one.”

Brady’s internal drive and obsession with winning were just as impressive as his feats on the gridiron. And that competitiveness was felt by his teammates throughout his time in Foxborough.

Tedy Bruschi, who played nine seasons with Brady from 2000-08, shared a memorable Brady anecdote on WEEI Wednesday. Despite winning three championships in the span of four seasons, Bruschi said that Brady was not resting on his laurels after defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

“We all made the Pro Bowl together after we beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. We had just gone back to back,” Bruschi said during a radio spot on “Gresh & Fauria”. “Back in those days, the Pro Bowl was played, and then teams were announced. Representatives were announced, and the last ones in the locker room were the Super Bowl champions.

“We were about to be introduced, and Tom looks to [me] and [Adam] Vinatieri, and [Ryan] Izzo was a Pro Bowl special teamer and I think [Richard] Seymour was there also. He says, ‘Nobody has ever won three in a row.’ … Fellas, I still had confetti on the bottom of my cleats from the celebration in Jacksonville. You love it, but it’s like, ‘Bro, I’m trying to relax right now. We’re all just trying to relax and enjoy this Pro Bowl. We’re about to be introduced as world champions. I’m not there yet.’”

Brady didn’t manage to complete the trifecta of three titles in a row. But the now-retired quarterback did hoist the Lombardi Trophy four more times after that victory over Philadelphia back in February 2005.

“That’s just the standard that a lot of us couldn’t uphold,” Bruschi added on Brady’s drive. “It’s the addiction that was Tom Brady winning championships, and multiple championships. That’s all he did it for.”

